DOUGLAS — Alma Andrade has been appointed city clerk for the City of Douglas.
The unanimous approval was made at the Nov. 12 Douglas City Council meeting.
Andrade has been working for the city since 2004 and for the past nine months, since the retirement of Brenda Aguilar, has been the acting city clerk.
Interviews for the position were held in October. It was stated at the council meeting there were three candidates for the position, from which Andrade was selected.
Andrade will be paid a salary of $66,500 and is eligible for a 5% increase in two years. According to the mayor and council, the salary Andrade will be paid is the average for the minimum range for the city clerk position from the cities Douglas is compared to.
“It’s great to have you on board,” Mayor Donald Huish told Andrade following the appointment.
Andrade said she was ready to continue the work she has already been doing.
“Thank you for the trust and support and the opportunity to work with you all as the next city clerk,” Andrade said. “I look forward to working with the current administration in moving the city forward.”
Prior to the regular meeting, a special meeting was held where the mayor and council met in executive session discussing Juan Flores’ city attorney contract.
Back in open session it was agreed by a 5-2 vote, with councilmembers Mitch Lindemann and Ray Shelton voting against, to provide Flores with written notice the city will not renew his contract and will allow it to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
“I’m thinking that is a mistake,” Lindemann said prior to the vote being taken. “With all the things that are coming up down the pike and all the activities. I think this is a mistake. It’s not going to save any money.”
Flores had been making an annual salary of $107,812 and was eligible to receive the same percentage Cost of Living or CMR Adjustment that is provided to other city employees.
After the meeting, both Flores and Huish declined to comment on the council’s decision.
Councilman Shelton and the Douglas Area Food Bank were also recognized at the council meeting.
Jose Grijalva, councilman for Ward 6, recognized Raul Hernandez and the Douglas Food Bank for the service they have provided Douglas residents during this difficult time.
Acting on behalf of the League of Cities and Towns, Mayor Huish recognized councilman Shelton for his 38-years of service to the local governing body.
The mayor and council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that will begin the sale of several lots located on the southwest corner of Ninth Street and H Avenue to Leslie Harrod Blank III Trust.
Blank is the owner of the Art Car World Museum and has indicated that he would like to turn the vacant lot into a parking lot that will compliment the Art Car World Museum across the street.
Blank is offering the fair market value price that the city presented of $27,000 with the city providing the surveying and grading for the purposes of a parking lot. It is estimated that total direct costs associated with contracting a surveyor would be in the amount of $2,000. The city would also incur in-kind costs to do grading that would not exceed $2,500.