DOUGLAS — Every fiscal year the city of Douglas is required to adopt its annual property tax levy and submit certification of the levy to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors no later than the third Monday in August.
This year the certification must be submitted on or before August 16.
At the Douglas City Council meeting March 10, the mayor and council were informed the primary assessed value for the city this year is $56,666,778. The primary assessed valuation went up $341,438, or 0.6%, which excludes new construction. As a result, $940,467 was added to the tax rolls from new construction.
According to Monica Garnica, finance manager for the city, the levy is an increase of $3,958 from $652,867 to $656,825 due to the new construction.
“We are recommending keeping the property tax rate for this year at 1.1591, which would slightly increase our levy by $3,958 again due to new construction,” she said. “The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year at $115.91 per year. On the average home valuation of $70,000 it would be $81.14 per year. The primary property tax levy is used to pay for the general operations expenses of the city government.”
The mayor and council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance that will keep the property tax rate at 1.1591 and place it on its second of what will be three readings in order to allow the levy to be adopted in conjunction with the budget.
“I want to emphasize the tax rate will remain the same,” Mayor Donald Huish stated at the meeting. “Some of you, like myself, who received their recent evaluation notification went up some, the taxes will go up a little bit based on those evaluations but as far as the rate the city has, it remains exactly the same.”
In other action the council approved the final reading of an ordinance that deals with Prop. 207.
Douglas City Planner Peter Gardner said this ordinance deals with land use, where marijuana can be grown, sold and manufactured.
“Any such request will need to go through the planning and zoning commission,” he said. “That way neighbors can weigh in on whether or not a particular site is appropriate. There are also mandatory setbacks from homes, churches, schools, libraries, public parks and daycares. It keeps it out of certain neighborhoods where people wouldn’t like to have it.”
In addition to the passage of the ordinance the mayor and council approved an emergency reading of an ordinance that amends Title 8 of the Douglas Municipal Code relating to health and safety by adding a section pertaining to marijuana on public property, relating to the regulation of recreational marjuana while also prohibiting marijuana on public property, setting forth violations while also providing for enforcement and penalties.
Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen told the mayor and council the Smart and Safe Arizona Act as codified in the Arizona Revised Statutes under Chapter 28.2 of Title 36 authorizes the possession, consumption, purchase, processing, manufacturing or transporting of marijuana by an individual who is at least 21-years of age for recreational purposes. The act allows for the state or a political subdivision of the state to prohibit or regulate conduct that would otherwise be allowed under the provisions of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act when such conduct occurs on or in property that is occupied, owned, controlled, or operated by the state or a political subdivision of the state. In order to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the community, staff is recommending the addition of section 8.44 under the Health and Safety Code to prohibit marijuana on public property.
“The proposed language looks to prohibit the smoking or consumption of marijuana products on property owned, occupied or controlled by the city,” he said. “It also prohibits the sale or cultivation, manufacture, production or storage or distribution of marijuana or marijuana products on property owned, occupied or controlled by the city. It also establishes penalties for such violations.”
A violation would be considered as a Class 1 misdemeanor, and any other violation of the section is a petty offense.
The chief said the need for the emergency adoption stems from the fact the provisions that allow for personal use, consumption and cultivation by a private individual became effective upon certification of the vote.
The mayor and council also recognized several businesses and organizations, two of which had been previously featured in the Herald/Review.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church was recognized for its 100-year anniversary; Haven Health of Douglas was recognized for being a five-star rated facility; and local businesses T-Mobile, Miriam’s Pet Grooming, Oyuki’s Beauty Salon, American Southwest Credit Union, Ruiz Tireshop and Grasp Heating and Cooling were honored for their five to 30 years of being in business in Douglas.