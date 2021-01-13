Council expected to be appoint Pedroza interim city manager

DOUGLAS — Luis Pedroza is expected to be appointed Douglas’ new interim city manager when the Douglas City Council meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.
Pedroza will replace Dawn Prince, who announced several weeks ago she is leaving Jan. 20.
If approved, Pedroza, who is currently Douglas’ finance director, will begin his new position Jan. 21 and will be paid a base salary of $118,289.18, a 15% increase from his current salary.
Pedroza may be best remembered locally for pitching the Douglas Bulldogs to the 4A state championship in baseball on three days rest, which took place 20 years ago this May.
Other items on the council agenda Wednesday night include include the first reading of the Planning and Zoning Code relating to the regulation of recreational marijuana, establishing regulations for personal use at an individual’s primary residence, authorizing retail sales from marijuana and marijuana products, imposing license fees and setting forth violations providing for enforcement and penalties inside city limits.
The mayor and council will honor former Douglas resident Natalio Sabal, who passed away Christmas Day. They will also recognize Norma Galindo-Meza, who retired after 39 years with the city. The Gingerbread House and the Best Decorated Christmas House contest winners will be recognized.
A resolution adopting Douglas’ Strategic Plan is expected to be approved in addition to a resolution amending the 2020-21 budget for the City of Douglas.
The special meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.