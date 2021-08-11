If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the Rivera Building to Harrell Cooley LLC is expected to take place Wednesday when Douglas City Council meets for its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. inside City Hall.
The two previous readings of the ordinance authorizing the sale took place last month. It is unclear what plans Eric Harrell of Harrell Cooley LLC has for the historic building.
Also on the agenda is the ratification of an amendment to a building lease agreement between the city of Douglas and the Arizona Board of Regents to continue to provide space for them at the Douglas Animal Shelter at 2017 Rogers Ave.
In other business, recognition of city staff and various community volunteers, who aided in helping the community during the major storms that hit Douglas July 22-25, will take place.
The mayor and council are expected to grant a change of ownership for the Gadsden Hotel’s liquor license.
There is also expected to be discussion from the mayor and council regarding the execution of a service renewal agreement between the city and Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization for $35,000, which will be used in the transit program to maintain services for elderly and disabled individuals in Douglas as well as the surrounding community.
The city council meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed online at the city of Douglas YouTube channel.