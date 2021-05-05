DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council met in executive session for close to four hours Thursday, conducting in-person interviews with the three finalists for the city manager position currently occupied by interim city manager Luis Pedroza.
Back in open session, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish issued a one-sentence statement.
“We are requesting staff to obtain some background information and report back to the city council at which time we will hold another executive session and hopefully make a decision at that point and time,” the mayor said.
No time frame was provided as to when that meeting would take place.
The Douglas City Council is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting on May 12.
The three finalists for the city manager’s position are:
Henry Arredonado was last employed from January 2019 to March 2020 as the Chief Financial Officer for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, in Del Rio, Texas, according to his resume.
John Cameron Barkley has been the city manager in Winslow since October 2018.
James H. Thomas is presently the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt.