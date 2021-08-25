Council prepared to offer Ana Urquijo city manager position

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to offer the city manager position to Ana Urquijo, a former city of Douglas employee who for the past several years has been working for the city of Tucson.
The approval of authorizing the execution of an employment agreement with Urquijo is one of seven items on a special city council meeting/work session agenda that is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the council chambers at City Hall.
Urquijo is a Douglas High School, Cochise College and University of Arizona graduate. She worked for the city of Douglas in a variety of capacities, her last being deputy city manager, retiring in 2016 after 24 years with the city.
Since retiring she has been the city of Tucson’s administrative services officer and director of Human Resources, working with former Douglas city manager Mike Ortega, the Tucson city manager. Her parents, Luciano Jr. and Martha Gonzalez, still reside in Douglas. Urquijo continues to have strong ties to the area.
Luis Pedroza is the Douglas interim city manager. He has expressed a desire to return to his management services director/city treasurer position once the city manager’s position is filled.
Another item on the agenda Wednesday includes a presentation by Amistades Inc. regarding the continued rise of fentanyl in Arizona.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online on the city’s YouTube channel.