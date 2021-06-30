DOUGLAS — The search for a new city manager is once again underway after the latest candidate withdrew his application less than 48 hours prior to being offered a three-year contract from the city of Douglas.
At a special city council meeting meeting June 23, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said that despite an offered contract of $134,000 per year, the city had not closed the position.
John Barkley withdrew his name from consideration for the Douglas job after being offered a three-year contract to remain as Winslow city manager, according to Douglas Human Resources Director Ricio Pedroza.
“We’ve received four more applicants since we first started interviewing,” Huish said. “Our posting has been updated and is still active. We will start reviewing the applications once we feel we have some candidates that we’d like to consider, at which time we will come back and update you all.”
In the meantime Luis Pedroza continues to serve as Douglas’ interim city manager.
Also at the special meeting, council members Margaret Morales and Michael Baldenegro were appointed to the Fire and Police Public Safety Retirement Boards.
The Douglas City Council is expected to meet again July 14 for its regular monthly meeting.