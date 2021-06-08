DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to get an update on its search for a new city manager during the executive session of a special council meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, preceeding the 6 p.m. regular council meeting.
On April 29 the Douglas City Council met in executive session for almost four hours, conducting in-person interviews with the three finalists for the city manager position currently occupied by interim city manager Luis Pedroza.
Back in open session, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish issued a one-sentence statement.
“We are requesting staff to obtain some background information and report back to the city council, at which time we will hold another executive session and hopefully make a decision at that point and time,” the mayor said.
That information is expected to be delivered at Wednesday’s special meeting. The three finalists for the city manager’s position are:
Henry Arredonado was last employed from January 2019 to March 2020 as the chief financial officer for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, in Del Rio, Texas, according to his resume.
John Cameron Barkley has been the city manager in Winslow since October 2018.
James H. Thomas is the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt.
Also on the agenda for the special meeting is the La Perilla Apartments as well as the golf course. The mayor and council are expected to be provided information regarding the purchase, sale, or lease of the city owned property.
Despite both matters being discussed in executive session, Huish is expected to provide an update on each when the special meeting returns to open session.
The regular council meeting lists 16 items on the agenda. One of the more notable items includes an amendment to the land lease agreement the city currently has with Southwest Valley Contractors.
According to information provided in the city council packet, SWVC, the border wall contractors, is wanting to reduce the leased space and extend the land lease term at the city of Douglas Airport.
The cty approved a land lease with SWVC that became effective August 9, 2019, to allow leasing 18.5 acres of property at the airport. Three and a half acres of the property is a paved section where SWVC placed its offices and 15 acres is an unimproved section that served as its yard. The lease was for $15,000 per month and expired on Feb. 14, 2021, with a month-to-month option of up to six months that would go through Aug. 14. The packet information states SWVC’s contract with the federal government has been reduced and they have removed all their equipment from the yard. SWVC is requesting to reduce the use of land down to six acres, which includes the 3.5 acres that is paved and 2.5 acres of unimproved space. City leaders negotiated a monthly price of $8,000 per month that would be retroactive to May 15, when SWVC moved out of the yard. SWVC also requested to have another extension to the month-to-month clause for an additional six months in case it is needed, which would provide space through Feb. 14, 2022.
Several ordinances will have their first reading and four resolutions are expected to be brought before the council for approval. One of the resolutions deals with the adoption of a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Several appointments to various boards and committees the city has are also expected to be made.
Due to COVID-19, anyone planning on attending the meetings is encouraged to wear face coverings/masks inside city facilities and maintain the proper six feet distance or spacing between those attending the meeting to include the public.
The meetings may be viewed in real time at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.
To address the council regarding the agenda, contact the city clerk at 520-417-7301 or via email at alma.andrade@douglasaz.gov.