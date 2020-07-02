Cox appointed DUSD Assistant Supt.

DOUGLAS — Denise Cox has been selected to be the new assistant superintendent of the Douglas Unified School District.
The approval came at a June 23 DUSD board meeting.
Cox has been a Douglas Unified Schools employee for about 18 years, serving the last several years as the Director of Curriculum & Federal Programs. Her time with DUSD includes experience as an instructional assistant, a teacher in grades K-3, an instructional coach, and as a principal.
She is a 1990 graduate of DHS and completed her studies at Cochise College, University of Arizona South, Arizona State University, and University of Phoenix.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said this is a “lateral transfer” and there will be no increase to Cox’s salary. Her pay this fiscal year will be $96,603.46 which includes a family health insurance plan.
Samaniego said Cox will continue to oversee the grants the DUSD applies for in addition to her new responsibilities as assistant superintendent.
“I feel honored to serve as the assistant superintendent for DUSD,” Cox said. “I want to thank Mrs. Samaniego and the DUSD board for their vote of confidence. I have worked in many different capacities during my 20-plus years in the district and I feel that my experience and the knowledge I have gained will help me in this new position. I look forward to working closely to support and help Mrs. Samaniego, all administrators, teachers, staff, parents, and community, especially during this precarious time.”
Cox replaces Fernando Nunez who resigned in May so that he may take a similar position in another district.