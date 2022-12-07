DOUGLAS — Cruz Farm, located 9 miles north of Douglas on Leslie Canyon Road in the foothills of the Chiricahua Mountains, is a multi-generational farm that focuses on regenerative, sustainable and organic practices.
Its mission is to create high nutrient-dense food while supplying local and national food systems.
It partners with other farmers to provide education and training in modern farming practices.
Its website, www.cruz.farm, says it is committed to maintaining a farming model that supports sustainable, ethical and regenerative techniques.
“Our farm believes in clean eating, and we would like to share our family traditions with you and your loved ones,” the website reads. “We focus on non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) feed for our animals, no corn or soy additives.”
Gabriel Cruz, a 2001 Douglas High School graduate, is happy to be back in his hometown and working the farm he was raised on.
Gabriel studied Spanish literature and agriculture economics with a minor in Portuguese.
He studied abroad in Madrid and Fortaleza, Brazil, where he mastered Spanish and Brazilian literature and worked under the ministry of agriculture.
“The reason I studied these different languages and cultures was to focus on the agricultural arena,” he said.
His passion for food and travel has allowed him to work in the global distribution of food in Latin America and European markets.
“I’ve always been interested in food,” he said. “Wondering which pesticides and chemicals are added into it and why it tastes a certain way, and wanted to change that and produce clean food.”
Cruz is actively farming 40 acresand has plans for additional acreage that is not being used.
“Our core business is egg production,” Cruz said. “Our primary focus here is pasture-raised eggs. It’s not pasteurized. It’s pasture like a field. What that means is the hens we have are free roaming. We leave the barn doors open during the day so they have free choice to roam where they can eat bugs, and grass they get to roam in the dirt and basically live how nature intended.
“What this does is give you a higher quality egg. We also don’t use any chemicals or pesticides, no corn or soy. Right now, you can find corn or soy in almost every processed item. The problem with those items is that they are high in pesticides, they have a lot of chemicals. What often happens is people eat them and have a reaction, assuming they have an allergy to the egg when in all reality they have an allergy to the chemical.”
Cruz says his goal for his farm is to be the largest single-owned pasture-raised operation in the United States.
“We produce, we process, and we distribute, and it all begins here,” he said. “That’s the equation for a successful farm. We also produce tortillas, honey, pecans and beans. We’ve partnered up with other local farmers in the area. Not only are we promoting our own products. we are also promoting other farmers in Arizona grown products. We also produce fresh garlic and chile tepin (peppers).
“I’m a firm believer that you can heal your body with food. Eggs are a very high source of protein and garlic is antiviral.”
Cruz Farm has partnered with local food banks around the state and has a big goal for their products to reach the tables in many communities.
“Even though our products are premium, the purpose of this project is to get high-quality food to anyone regardless of your economic status,” Cruz said. “You don’t have to be rich to eat well. We’ve delivered our eggs to Douglas, Pearce, Elfrida, Wilcox, Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Tucson and Phoenix. We’re all over the state and out of state”
Cruz Farm recently launched a food box program. Email to place your order @info@cruz.farm or order directly through the website, www.cruz.farm.
“Our $20 food box comes with a dozen eggs, two pounds of beans and tortillas,” Gabriel said. “We’ve just launched a national program where we now accept SNAP and EBT as a form of payment. That means anyone can access our food.”
Cruz is teaching other farmers how to grow and harvest their own products and be more efficient and have higher yields.
“We want people to understand the importance of food and where it comes from,” he said. “The chickens do what they do best. They perch, scratch and roam freely and naturally to regenerate the earth.”