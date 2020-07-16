DOUGLAS — The Douglas Area Food Bank was recently the recipient of over $12,000 thanks to two separate donations from a pair of organizations.
Southwest Valley Constructors (SWVC), the company that is building the wall along the U.S./Mexico border, recently held a fundraiser raffle amongst its employees in order to help local charities through the tough times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Southwest Valley Constructors donated $8,490 to the Douglas Area Food Bank, and another $8,000 was donated to Earn Your Spurs Inc.
Prior to receiving the donation from SWVC, the local Food Bank was presented with a check for $4,118.17 from the Gila Unit located inside the Arizona State Prison Complex north of Douglas.
Tony De La Torre, the Community Corrections Liaison at the Douglas complex said, the money was raised through a fundraiser the unit held earlier this year.
“We, at the Douglas State Prison are pleased to be able to support this organization,” he said. “This successful fundraiser was made possible through the effort and teamwork of our staff, administrators, and our fundraising team. We anticipate with pleasure the opportunity to support this and other organizations and foundations that contribute to community betterment.”
“It is our honor to be a part of the positive contributions that the Douglas Area Food Bank is making in our community.”
De La Torre added that the Douglas complex participates and helps raise funds through these fundraisers because it’s a way of giving back to the community and having satisfaction in knowing the efforts are going to good causes by supporting this and other local and national organizations.
He stated these fundraisers are made possible with the support and leadership of the Douglas Complex Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry administration team and all the staff members that participate and assist during these events, and he extended his gratitude to Warden Gerald Thompson and Deputy Warden Karla Huerena for supporting the Douglas fundraising team in these events.
DAFB President Raul Hernandez, said he and his volunteers are extremely grateful for all the support they have received these past years from the many different organizations who have made donations.
“These monies will be utilized for much needed repairs, maintenance and upgrades on our vehicles,” Hernandez said. “Given we are a volunteer-powered organization, we are able to continue providing critical services to our most respected and loved elderly in our community because of supporters like Tony and the state prison complex fund-raising projects.”
“It is a huge blessing for us to count with these much needed funds as the times we are currently living in are uncertain and all the support we receive at the Food Bank from our community and neighboring entities goes right back into our community in the form of critical services and vital food distribution,” he added.
“We can’t thank them enough for the generous support they lend the Douglas Area Food Bank in our mission to feed our neighbors and for all the hard work Tony and his team put forth to bolster our close-knit community.”
Hernandez stated the DAFB manages to survive and keep its doors open based solely on donations from the community and companies that partner with them.
“We are able to help feed many families because of contributors like SWVC,” Hernandez said. “This gift makes it possible for us to continue with our mission to lend a helping hand to our community and feed the hungry. At the Food Bank, we are currently going through some much needed maintenance on our vehicle fleet and repairs on our facility.
“One of our current projects is in repairing our forklift. It is an old 1977 machine, thus, parts are not always readily available,” he added. “Sometimes, they have to be re-manufactured specifically for us. This is very costly and time consuming. Off-loading our semi-tractor delivery trailers by hand would put a tremendous strain on our volunteers.”
“We are so appreciative that we have received this generous gift from the SWVC that in part will be used for this purpose and to continue much needed repairs, maintenance, and upgrades on our vehicles and facility. On behalf of all our volunteer staff and of the people that benefit from our services aimed at satisfying critical needs in our community, we thank SWVC wholeheartedly for their generous donation.”
He said he is filled with gratitude for them making themselves personally available and offering to come to lend a hand as volunteers when they serve the community on certain distribution days.
“In these unsettled times, all the help and support we receive at the Douglas Area Food Bank is greatly appreciated and, as always, will be put to good use and aimed straight back in lending our hands to continue supporting and feeding, by any and all means, our much loved community of Douglas,” he said.