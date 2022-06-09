DBN awards memorial scholarship

DOUGLAS — Joel Nuno, a recent graduate of PPEP Tec High School in Douglas, was the recipient of the Third Annual Arturo Escalante Journalism & Photography Scholarship.
The presentation from Ralph Robles of the Douglas Business Network took place Friday, June 3, at the Cochise in the Community event at the Blueberry Café.
Nuno plans on attending Eastern Arizona College this coming semester.
He was persuaded to apply for the scholarship by his English teacher, Myrna Ramos.
“I knew Ralph had this scholarship available and Ralph asked me if I had any students that I thought would be interested in applying for this scholarship,” she said. “I thought of Joel and a few others. I had Joel previously working on another project for class which was also a video project.
“When I asked him to consider doing this project, he said he was too busy and didn’t have time. I told him to forget about the project that I had assigned him to do, take this one and the video he submits would be his grade.”
Ramos said she has other videos Joel has done so she knew his potential.
“He has done other videos for me in the past and they are wonderful,” she said. “When he sent me the first video, I knew he could do better, so I sent it back to him and asked him to make some changes, which he did, and that’s the one he submitted which won him the scholarship.”
Nuno and Ramos said when they were informed that he won the scholarship, they were extremely happy.
Nuno said he shot his video on his cell phone in one day, focusing on various parts of Douglas and what he likes about each of those places. He said it took him several hours to edit before coming up with the finished product.
“To get this scholarship means a lot,” he said. “My plan is to attend Eastern Arizona College and study theater.”
According to Robles, Escalante was a valuable member of the Douglas community who unexpectedly passed away in September 2019.
“He was always pro-Douglas and pretty much dedicated his life to this community,” Robles said. “He was one of the co-founders of the Douglas Business Network. Arturo was very big on bringing the community together. He was passionate about getting Douglas back to where it once used to be, where it was one of the top cities in Arizona.”
Escalante was an avid photographer, journalist and founder of Sun Magazine.
“He was a good person that helped build the bridge from Douglas to Agua Prieta where people would collaborate,” Robles said. “Today we honor him with the Arturo Escalante Scholarship in journalism and photography.”
The scholarship was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network, Chatitas Steakhouse and the UPS Store.
To view the video go to: