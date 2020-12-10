DBN collecting donations to help needy children

DOUGLAS — A fundraiser, hosted by the Douglas Business Network, is underway looking to aid those youth in need of clothing this holiday season.
Ralph Robles of the DBN said this is the fourth year the Douglas Cares Kids Festival has taken place.
A drive-thru donation stop was held Dec. 4 at The Box on Ninth Street where cash donations as well as some clothing was received.
“This is one of the events I feel I have to do each year,” Robles said. “As a child I didn’t have very much myself. This is dear to me where I can have a platform where I can actually help out kids that are in need. I’m hoping we can inspire more and more people to help out.”
The first Douglas Cares Kids Festival event was held four years ago in the JCPenney parking lot. The event featured a zumbathon, vendors and a variety of prizes. Enough money was raised to help out approximately 30 kids in the community.
The next year severe cold weather impacted the event which again took place at JCPenney. Enough funds were raised however where an estimated 25 kids benefited.
Last year the venue location changed to The Box on Ninth Street and included a number of events including a zumbathon. The group was able to assist 22 kids with clothes.
This year, because of COVID-19, the event was alerted once again and some of the events that took place last year were not able to take place this year.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a challenge keeping this event going,” Robles said. “I’m just thankful we have been able to adjust and get donations and funds. I wish we could help out more but the way things are right now we know we are going to be able to supply some kids with warm clothes for the winter, we just don’t know yet how many. As long as we are able to help some kids out, I’m happy.”
Robles is still accepting donations all this week. He can be contacted at (520) 727-1518 or direct message him through his Douglas Business Network Facebook page.
“I’m really grateful for all the donations and pledges we’ve received so far,” Robles said. “I’m hoping we can pick up some more donations this week. The more we receive, the more kids we can help out.”
Robles will accept clothing donations but would like monetary donations if possible that way they can buy clothes in the sizes needed for the child benefiting from that donation.
“We help kids as small as kindergarten up to high school,” he said. “Some need socks, others a jacket, we want to be able to have the funds to buy them whatever type of clothing they need. We will take the kids shopping at a local clothing store and help them buy the things they need to help them get through the winter.”
The Douglas Cares Kids Festival is just one of several events the DBN has going on this month. In addition the group is sponsoring a Baby of the Month contest where people can submit a photo of their child in something related to Christmas to the DBN Facebook page.
They also currently have a Best Decorated Christmas House contest underway.
“The Baby of the Month is open to kids newborn to 5-years of age,” Robles said. “We have sponsors already lined up to sponsor the kids and we, (the Douglas Business Network), pick one kid out each week until the final week. Whichever picture has the most likes at the end will be the winner and will receive a cash prize.”
For the Best Decorated Christmas House, Robles said the DBN will select the three finalists and then let voters decide via Facebook likes who wins first, second and third.