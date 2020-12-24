DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network and its members hosted a shopping spree for 15 students from the Douglas Unified School District Dec. 15.
According to DBN organizer Ralph Robles this was the fourth year his group has hosted what is called Douglas Cares Kids Festival.
“I think this was a very successful event,” Robles said. “During a pandemic we were able to help 15 kids. We put smiles on their face and saw the joy of each kid.”
Robles admitted the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the donations this year.
“First it stalled in the planning because we were planning the event in November, which numbers of COVID were down at the time we could of planned our fun with food raffles and fun for the kids, but we settled for the drive-thru which was held Dec. 4,” he SAID. Robles added that as long as he is alive he doesn’t see this event going away.
“I want to see it grow bigger and help more kids in need,” he said. “I’ve got to give a huge shout out to Mule Mountain Pest Control as our biggest donor, The Box Strength & Fitness to help keeping this project going and DUSD. Thank you everybody that donated every dollar was used to help these kiddos. Merry Christmas and God bless Douglas.”
Participating sponsors for the event were: Douglas Business Network, The Box Strength & Fitness, Mule Mountain Pest Control, G Water, Guild Mortgage, Long Realty, Powerzone Gym, Homegrown Cleaners, PPEP Tec, SADD, Bordermart, Herald/Review, Walmart, Douglas Realty Group and KDAP 96.5 FM.