In an effort to help jump start the local economy, the Douglas Business Network has kicked off a Shop Douglas campaign.
The event, which is being sponsored by the Haven of Douglas and KDAP Radio 96.5 FM, began July 22 and runs through Aug. 5.
Two $50 gift baskets and one $100 gift basket will be given out to one winner each week whose names are entered into the drawing.
To be entered, stop by any of the participating businesses and you will be given one chance at one of the gift baskets. Agua Life, Blueberry Cafe, Border Taco, Canvas Prints, Chatitas, Classy Cuts & Such, Filiberto’s, G Water, Metro T-Mobile, the UPS Store, Valdez Plumbing and Remodeling or Verizon.
Make an appointment or book a session with Black Crown Entertainment, Borderland Chevy, The Box Fitness Center, Classy Cuts & Such, Diane’s Photography, Valdez Plumbing and Remodeling and you will receive five entries for the drawing.
Receive 25 entries for the gift baskets by collecting a house listing for sale, mortgage information and getting an insurance quote from Douglas Realty Group, Guild Mortgage, Farmers Insurance and Long Realty.
“We’re encouraging everyone to get out and shop local,” Ralph Robles of the DBN said. “We want to do what we can to help our small businesses in Douglas and help our local economy.”
Robles said when customers enter a participating business to make sure to leave a name and phone number to be eligible.
“If for some reason a business is packed and they are not able to leave their information they can take a picture of their receipt or listing and send it to us through our DBN page,” Robles said. ”We’ll do the drawings online for everyone to see.”
The DBN has held several Shop Douglas promotions in the past which have been well received by the community, Robles said.
“Unfortunately we don’t currently have the funds like we used to where we gave away $1,000,” he said. “I’m hoping that by Christmas we can do something like that. Because of COVID-19 we want to try and do something to help our local economy. We want to encourage people to spend their money here in Douglas and help these small business owners.”
Free face guard giveaway
Robles also announced that Peach’s Pantry Inc. out of Sierra Vista has provided the DBN with several hundred face coverings that will be given away July 27-31 at the following locations:
Metro by T-Mobile, July 27 4-7 p.m.
Classy Cuts & Such, Tuesday July 28, 4-7 p.m.
Agua Life, Wednesday, July 29, 2-5 p.m.
Canvas Prints, Thursday, July 30, 2-5 p.m.
Farmers Insurance, Friday, July 31, 2-5 p.m.
“These are free to the public, first come, first serve.” Robles said “They are to help with our local health concerns. We appreciate Sarah Pacheco for inviting us to take part in this free distribution.”