DOUGLAS — For the second straight year Donna Henderson’s residence at 3115 Ninth St. has been selected as the Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.

The contest, in its third year, was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network and its participating contest members Maddux & Sons, Cilantros Bar and Grill and Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction, which donated cash prizes to the winners.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?