Donna Henderson made it a point to remember her late husband Howard Henderson, aka "Mr. Wonderful," when setting up this year's Christmas display.
Donna Henderson's home at 3115 Ninth St. in Douglas has been selected the best decorated Christmas house by the Douglas Business Network.
Second place went to Javier Rivera's home at 1164 13th St.
Javier Rivera accepts his second-place certificate and cash prize Monday night from Ralph Robles, president of the Douglas Business Network.
DOUGLAS — For the second straight year Donna Henderson’s residence at 3115 Ninth St. has been selected as the Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.
The contest, in its third year, was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network and its participating contest members Maddux & Sons, Cilantros Bar and Grill and Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction, which donated cash prizes to the winners.
Second place went to Javier Rivera’s home at 1164 13th St.
Third place went to the Angel Rivera family at 2400 Eighth St.
Henderson, and her daughter, Joselyn, were excited when they were notified Monday night by Ralph Robles, DBN president, that they had won the honor again.
“Every year we try to do something different,” Donna said. “This year we went with the gingerbread house theme.”
At the entrance to the residence is a sign decorated in lights remembering Donna’s late husband and Josie’s father, Howard Henderson, affectionately known around Cochise County as “Mr. Wonderful.”
Henderson said she decided to get involved with the contest this year mainly for her daughter and grandkids.
“We love decorating and really enjoy Christmas,” she said. “Holidays are always fun for us. I love Christmas and making everybody else happy. We love driving around and looking at the various homes.”
Entries were down this year from 21 the first year to six last year and just four this year.
The contest was free to enter. All the participants had to do was take a short video of their home and post it on the DBN Facebook page. Cash prizes of $100, $200 and $300 were awarded to the top three winners.
“I wish more people would take part in this,” Henderson said. “We need events like this in Douglas.”
