Donna Henderson’s residence at 3115 Ninth St. was selected as this year’s Douglas Business Network's Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.
Some of the front lawn decorations at Donna Henderson’s residence at 3115 Ninth St., which was selected as this year’s Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.
Donna Henderson, left, her daughter, Joselyn, and grandkids Dominik and Ayden Wiese, talk with Santa and Ralph Robles of the Douglas Business Network Monday.
DOUGLAS — Donna Henderson’s residence at 3115 Ninth St. was selected as this year’s Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.
The contest, in its third year, was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network and its participating members.
Second place went to Julie and Carmen Johnson Flores at 1505 E. 13th St. Third place went to the Rocio family located at 4106 N. Santa Fe Ave.
Henderson, her daughter, Joselyn, and grandkids, Dominik and Ayden Wiese, were excited when they were notified by Ralph Robles, DBN president, that they had won the honor.
“Me and Joselyn worked together for about two weeks putting this together,” Donna said. “We did a lot of homemade decorations this year. We took pool noodles and made candy canes out of them. Josie donated her old doll house which we made into a gingerbread house. We made some bouncy balls and turned them into ornaments.”
Henderson said she decided to get involved with the contest this year mainly for her daughter and grandkids.
“We love decorating and really enjoy Christmas,” she said. “Holidays are always fun for us. I love Christmas and making everybody else happy. We love driving around and looking at the various homes.”
Entries were down this year from 21 last year to just six this year. Robles said he believes one of the reasons for the small number was that in previous years he and his wife, Leslie, would drive around and select a house.
“This year we made it a little bit different because of all the stuff I’ve been doing the last two months, and I literally didn’t have any time to do it,” he said. “This year we asked the public to nominate themselves or someone else. We had a few more nominations this year. Some chose not to pay the entry fee or declined the nomination. The biggest thing I got out of this was seeing that Douglas really got lit up this year. We’re seeing more houses decorated.”
Other nominations this year were: 702 N. Elizabeth Ave., 1164 13th St. and 1740 21st St.