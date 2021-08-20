From left, DBN President Ralph Robles, Douglas interim City Manager Luis Pedroza and other members of the Douglas Business Network watch as Olga Mendoza and her husband, Chris, cut the welcoming banner at the Aug. 14 event.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network welcomed another member Saturday, bringing its membership total to 39 local businesses.
Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Habaneros Mexican Food Saturday, officially welcoming it to the network.
Habaneros Mexican Food is a food truck located on the D Avenue side of the 10th Street Park. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olga Mendoza and her husband, Chris, owners of Habaneros, said they began their food truck about a year and a half ago working by the border wall. When construction stopped, they shut down for a couple of months before deciding to come into town.
“Business has been pretty good,” Olga said. “We serve breakfast, lunch, we stay as long as people want us to stay. Last Saturday we were ready to close when a group of people showed up, the truck was on, and we were ready to leave so we turned off the truck and got everyone served. The response from the community has been pretty good.”
Olga admits it’s a challenge owning a food truck ,but each truck at the 10th Street Park seems to offer its own special item.
“There are a lot of choices just in this area,” she said. “I feel our main attraction is our shrimp tacos. That’s one of our best sellers right now. We can make pretty much anything from pancakes to tacos, burritos, hamburgers, enchiladas, flautas. We have a full kitchen inside the truck. We also cater if anyone is interested. We can also deliver.”
The Mendozas decided to join the DBN because they believe it will help their business.
“They provide a lot of advertisement, which is what we need,” Olga said. “They have a lot of different events, which we try to attend. We’re excited to be here and be part of the DBN.”
Robles said the DBN has several events planned, including the Douglas Cares Kids Festival, the DBN’s second anniversary in October and the Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas, which will take place in late November/early December.
“We’re looking for businesses to help,” he said. “You can reach out to us through our Douglas Business Network Facebook page. Our big thing right now is to support each other. We’re losing businesses left and right, we need to help each other out and keep what businesses we have open.”
For more on Habaneros Mexican Food visit Facebook, where a menu is available. You can also call 520-368-6766.