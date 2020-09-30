DOUGLAS — While there may have been no rodeo, musical entertainment, carnival rides, or the popular fair food people crave for at a county fair, the present COVID-19 restrictions failed to dampen the spirits or enthusiasm of the youth showing their small and large livestock animals at the Cochise County Fair Association Junior Livestock Show that was held at the Cochise County Fairgrounds that began on Thursday, Sept. 24 and ended on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Over 500 small and large livestock animals were displayed and judged at the four-day event. At the livestock sale that was held on Saturday, 140 large and small animals were auctioned off at the two separate auctions.
Something new this year was the online auction which ran simultaneously with the live auction. The new feature had its perks as several animals were purchased through the online bidding, one of those being a market steer shown by Riley Clemson that sold for $3,505 to Darla Kimble.
Dominique Valenzuela, general manager at the Cochise County Fairgrounds, said the actual auction itself netted an estimated $236,000 with add-ons still being accounted for.
She added the top price paid for an animal at the auction was $4,888 for a black Angus steer shown by Taylor Slattery of Willcox.
“We had a really strong auction. A lot of people came out to support the kids and the cause, they knew these kids needed their support due to COVID,” Valenzuela said. “We want to thank the buyers and supporters; everybody that helped make it happen for these kids. I feel having (the auction) on the internet really helped. Our sale numbers were up this year compared to previous years. It was a very strong auction.”
Clint Maddux of Maddux and Sons of Douglas, a longtime livestock auction participant, purchased 10-year-old Shaycee Goodwin’s grand champion market steer named “Chop” which also was picked the best Cochise County Bred & Fed, for $3,800.
“We try to do everything we can to support our local youth,” Maddux said. “This is something we’ve been doing for the last 20-years.These kids work hard with their animals and deserve every bit of it. We appreciate the opportunity to give back. I feel 4-H and FFA are great programs that teach kids a lot of good things.”
Goodwin, a fifth grader who attends school in Benson, said this was her second year showing a steer and her first being picked the grand champion. She added getting Chop ready for the show took a lot of work and preparation.
“My parents really helped me a lot,” she said. “I was hoping all that time I put in wouldn’t be wasted. When I found out I had won it felt really great. I was really excited.”
Shaycee’s mom, Michelle, stated that she is excited her daughter’s steer was picked as the grand champion. She also takes pride in knowing that both Chop as well as the reserve champion steer shown by Kerstin Haymore, were both born at their farm, the Goodwin Family Ranch, in Kansas Settlement.
“We have invested in quality cows so that our kids later don’t have to go spend thousands of dollars,” Michelle said.
Shaycee said she spent about 11 months getting Chop ready for the show all the while hoping it would not be cancelled because of the pandemic and there was a slight chance that she would not be able to show or sell her steer.
“The virus helped and didn’t help,” Michelle added. “It helped because we spent a lot more time at home instead of running around doing other things. It also caused some concern but we are aware there are a lot of people right now looking for beef, So that was the avenue we were going to take even if it meant going private and let someone eat a quality product. We’ve been showing here for 11-years and the one thing we realize is the market is very uncertain.”
Both Michelle and Shaycee said they were pleased with the price they got for Chop and appreciate Maddux and Sons for purchasing their steer.
“We’re aware a lot of businesses are struggling. It’s a comfort knowing we have committed buyers like Maddux and Sons,” Michelle said. “We’re very grateful.”
Hollie Keil of San Simon led off Saturday’s auction with her grand champion market hog which also won the Cochise County Bred & Fed and was sold for $3,425 to Riverview LLP, a diversified agribusiness with farms in Arizona, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota.
Keil admitted that she too had some concerns about doing all the prep work getting her pig ready for the show all the while knowing it could be cancelled due to the pandemic.
“I saw this as an opportunity to learn a lesson for later in life about working hard towards achieving your goals,” she said. “There is so much more that goes into raising an animal than just feeding them every day. I worked very hard to get it to turn its head good and walk right.”
In addition to the market hog Keil also showed a heifer where she won reserve champion in Bred & Fed as well as showmanship. Keil stated she did not sell her heifer and that she will be used for breeding instead.
Keil added she was pleased with the amount her hog sold for and appreciates Riverview LLP purchasing her pig.
“To be honest I wasn’t really sure how much I would get,” she said. “With the market the way it is you never know. To be picked as the grand champion made me so happy.”
Douglas High School freshman John Beard attended the livestock show and sale last year as a spectator. With the support of his parents Richard and Michelle Yanez, and following the advice of a family friend Jesse Mitchell in Elfrida, Beard was able to take part in the livestock show and sale this year with his market hog Jameson, who was purchased for $2,100 by the Los Charles Foundation.
“For being my first year I thought it was a lot of fun,” John said. “I learned a lot about raising an animal and that hard work pays off at the end.”
As John was showing his pig at the auction the announcer stated that the two things Beard learned from this experience was “patience and perseverance.”
“We live in town, we have a family member who has a little ranch outside of town that we were able to keep Jameson at,” Richard added. “At the end of the day this is for the kids and it’s about showing them life lessons. The money that he got is his.”
Both John and Richard say they plan on doing this again next year, Richard adding he hopes to one day get his daughter involved, something he never had the opportunity to do when he was a child.”
“I thought John and Jameson did really well,” Richard said. “Being back in the barn an hour before the show was pretty intense. I thought he did a great job for his first year. We’d like to thank Jesse Mitchell and his family for all their help. Jesse’s son won reserve champion and grand champion for showmanship. They put us in contact with the right people and helped us every step of the way.”
Mike Zamudio, president of the Cochise County Fair Junior Livestock Committee, said he felt the junior livestock show and sale was a very successful event that had a lot of good interaction with the exhibitors participating in numerous different events all the while getting to know each other.
“We had a lot of opportunities for people to connect with agriculture,” he said. “I felt this event was the highlight of my year as president.”