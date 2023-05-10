Despite no cake auction, Douglas Arc still in need of community support

For the third consecutive year there will be no Mother's Day Cake Auction this year. Community members can however, still donate to the Douglas Arc.

 Herald/Review file

DOUGLAS − For the past 58 years the Douglas Arc has held its annual Mother’s Day Cake Auction.

This year’s cake auction however has been canceled, making it the third consecutive year the event will not take place.

