Despite no cake auction, Douglas Arc still in need of community support

DOUGLAS − For the past 58 years the Douglas Arc has held its annual Mother’s Day Cake Auction.
This year’s cake auction however has been canceled, making it the third consecutive year the event will not take place.
DARC officials said the lack of volunteers and safety concerns due to COVID-19 and its variants led to this decision.
“We had approximately 135 volunteers, 85 bakers and 50 other volunteers who are gone for various reasons.,” John Vaughn, Douglas Arc executive director said in an email. “So many have left the area or passed away.”
Vaughn added because of COVID, at least a year of planning and rebuilding the volunteer organization are needed.
Vaughn, past president Vicky Merritt and current president Nancie Ames recently met with officials from the County Health Department. During the meeting it was discovered that upon review of the requirements and a review of top selling items at the cake auction a number of items in those cakes would no longer be allowed.
“We know the Gadsden was available, and perhaps if we can educate our bakers to the items that are allowed, it is possible it could be held again,” Vaughn said. “Even though we have not been able to hold the cake auction, we have been fortunate to have such continued and wonderful support from the community.”
DARC is accepting donations in honor of your mother. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 252 Douglas, AZ. 85608 or dropped off at 610 E. Ninth St. Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Over the years we have always benefited from the wonderful support you and your family and friends have given our people with disabilities,” Vaughn said in a letter. “While these valiant people can do a lot, there is one thing they can’t do. They can’t be successful without your help. We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for a hand up.”
Douglas ARC is a 501c3 Charitable Organization and qualifies for Arizona Tax Credit by filing Form 321 in the state return. Up to $400 per person or $800 per married couple can be donated as a tax credit.
