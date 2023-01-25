DOUGLAS — For Michael and Ocean Sensenbaugh of Douglas, the birth of their first child will be something they will never forget.
Baby Ava was born at 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a somewhat secluded spot just past mile marker 360 on State Route 80, 5 miles west of Douglas. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Her birth came less than two hours before the couple was to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
The Sensenbaughs wanted Douglas Fire Department paramedics Ricky Luna and Jacob Ortega and EMT Tatiana Lucio to know how much they appreciated their assistance with Ava’s delivery.
According to the Sensenbaughs, the plan was to have baby Ava at Tucson Medical Center.
Ocean had been experiencing contractions about every five minutes prior to her doctor’s visit earlier that morning in Tucson.
After an examination and a brief admittance into delivery to see if Ocean’s contractions increased, she was discharged and made the two-hour drive back to Douglas as her contractions continued.
“They said since this was the first baby she probably wouldn’t come until the next day,” Ocean said.
The Sensenbaughs were home for just over two hours when Oceans water broke around 9:45 p.m.
“I knew we weren’t going to make it to Tucson, so I told (Michael) just get me to Sierra Vista,” Ocean said, referring to Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Michael loaded his wife in the front passenger seat of his truck and began driving.
“We were told once the water breaks, we’d be able to make it back to TMC,” Michael said. “We had just passed (U.S Route) 191 continuing west. She said she could feel the baby coming. I turned on the light in the truck and you could see the beginning of her head. You could see her hair.”
Michael, who works in law enforcement and has basic first aid training but has not been trained in delivering a baby, pulled over along the side of the highway and called 911.
“I was getting prepared to deliver the baby myself while waiting for them to come,” he said about the DFD. “We didn’t know how long it would take. It felt like forever when you’re in a situation like that, but it was probably 5-10 minutes.”
Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, said they were toned out at 10:05 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:15. Ava was born three minutes later.
“When they got there the head was still in the process of coming out,” Michael said.
“I was in so much pain I just wanted her out,” Ocean added. “I kept wanting to push.”
With the help of Luna, Ortega and Lucio, Ocean delivered Ava in the front seat of the truck. After she was born the new mother and child were loaded into the ambulance and taken to Copper Queen Community Hospital’s Emergency Department in Douglas where they were checked out and then transported to Canyon Vista, where they spent the next 36 hours before being sent home with a new addition to the family and an extra special anniversary gift.
The Sensenbaughs say the way Ava came into the world is kind of surreal. The way the doctors at TMC talked about the first birth, they were expecting a long-drawn-out process.
Ocean said the way the paramedics handled the birth of their first born was very reassuring and comforting. The couple stopped by the DFD last week to thank the trio and show off their baby daughter.
“They were so calm and collected,” Ocean said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience from them. I was the one freaking out. Everyone else was calm and collected.”
“You would have expected they had done this before,” Michael added. “They were in position and ready to go as soon as they arrived.”
It was the first field delivery of a baby for Luna, who has been with the department for longer than 10 years, and Ortega who has been there four years. Lucio, the mother of one, could relate to what Ocean was experiencing.
“I was living in Benson when I went into labor,” she said. “I was loaded into the ambulance and taken to TMC. Fortunately, we made it. I was nervous I was going to have the baby in the ambulance.”
Luna, the lead paramedic on shift that night, said other than they were along the highway which surprisingly had no traffic, it was a textbook delivery.
“Driving out there I expected the baby to already be out by the time we got there,” he said. “It was out in the county, so it took a few extra minutes to get there. She was born less than five minutes after we arrived. There was no time to transfer her to the ambulance. It was very exciting. Definitely an adrenaline rush. It went smoothly. She did all the work. All we did was help her out.”
For Ortega, who was assisting Luna, it was something he will never forget.
“I was just doing whatever (Ricky) told me to do,” he said. “It was pretty amazing to be a part of something like this for being my first delivery.”
“It was quick,” Lucio said. “When my water broke, I didn’t have contractions until later that afternoon. I was amazed for being her first child how quick this was happening. She (Ocean) adapted to what was happening and took everything that was happening so well. She was a champ.”
For the three members of the DFD, seeing Ava last week for the first time since her delivery was amazing. Her birth definitely is the highlight of their careers, they all said.
“She’s so precious,” Lucio said of Ava. “It was awesome being able to hold her.”
“I’m hoping we get to see her as she grows up in this community,” Luna said. “Hopefully they will bring her back here when she gets older.”
The Sensabaughs say Ava has been a beautiful addition to their family.
“She is so aware,” Michael said. “Even right after she was born, she had her eyes open and was looking around. It was amazing.”
Ocean teaches at Douglas High School and is an assistant coach on the cross country and track teams. She and Michael are currently on maternity leave, enjoying being new parents of their precious baby girl.
Both say they also want to thank the staff at the emergency department for all they did.