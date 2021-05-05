DOUGLAS — A relatively quiet Sunday afternoon was interrupted by reports of a structure fire in the 300 Block of Seventh Street between H and I Avenues.
A Red Flag Warning was in effect that day and there was concern the fire could spread to nearby structures if not quickly extinguished.
The Douglas Fire Department arrived on scene with both fire trucks as well as its ladder truck and two ambulances, and wasted little time in getting the upper hand on the blaze.
“At 1:21 p.m. Douglas fire received a call for a fire in the 300 block of Seventh St.,” Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, said in an email. “Upon arrival crews found a pull-behind trailer full of trash, fully involved in fire. The fire was very close to a building on the neighboring property. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby building.”
King said from start to finish crews were on scene for just less than an hour, clearing the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported and property damage was contained to the burned trailer.