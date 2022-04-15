DOUGLAS — With the receipt of 27 new sets of firefighting gear, called turnouts, the Douglas Fire Department has completed its latest step in reducing, and hopefully someday eliminating, the chance of occupational cancer for its firefighters.
With the new turnouts, every member of the DFD now has two sets of firefighting gear. This step will now allow Douglas firefighters to send the dirty firefighting gear out to be professionally cleaned and serviced, but still remain ready for the next incident with a clean and safe set of turnout gear.
“We are thankful that our city leaders recognized the importance of this project,” Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said. “We know this personal protective gear isn’t cheap but having a clean set of turnout gear is one key to reducing cancer in the fire service.”
The DFD has taken several measures to help protect its members. It has been working toward having two sets of turnout gear for each member for three years. Additionally, protocols are in place to reduce exposure at fires.
“Obviously we make our folks wear their full gear while at the fire,” Lomeli said. “That includes wearing a breathing apparatus until we can be sure the air is safe.”
Douglas fire has partnered with the Tucson Fire Department to get meters that can detect several different hazardous environments and give the fire fighters a simple mask or no mask display.
“If it’s a mask, the firefighters wear their SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus), no questions,” the chief said.
Firefighters do a gross decontamination to wash off large particles when they come out of a fire, and before leaving the scene a more thorough decontamination is completed.
“A fire is really just a specific type of hazardous materials call, and we have to start treating it as such,” Lomeli said.
Once back at the station staff take off their turnout gear and place it in plastic bags. Items that don’t get sent away such as helmets, boots and SCBAs are given another decontamination as is the inside of the fire engines and truck that were on scene. Firefighters who were in fire and smoke are expected to get showered and cleaned within the hour. The bagged gear is picked up by Arizona PPE Recon, a professional cleaning company that helps fire departments, where it is professionally cleaned, serviced and then returned, which takes about a week.
“The fire station used to smell like smoke for days after a fire,” Lomeli said. “Now it smells like oranges (from the cleaning solution specially designed for cleaning and neutralizing the carcinogens).”
Douglas fire has made great strides and is working toward the next steps.
“We are doing a lot with prevention of cancer, now it is time to work towards early detection,” the DFD chief said. “Everyone in the department can get a physical every year, free of charge through our insurance. That’s a good start and we encourage them to, but we want to go further.”
The department is working on getting all its members a firefighter-specific physical annually.
“We don’t just want our staff to go home at the end of the day,” Lomeli said. “We want them to be able to enjoy their life after the end of their careers.”
Submitted by Capt. Matt King,
public information officer/Douglas Fire Department