Staff from the DUSD and the Douglas Fire Department show off the 145 coats the DFD donated to DUSD last week. From left, Jocelyn Escamilla, Ali Armenta, Jennifer Vaquera, Maggie Moreno, Ana Samaniego, Ricky Luna, Jeremy Plyler, John Trujillo, Ruben Paco and Paulina Duron.
photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Jeremy Plyler of the Douglas Fire Department carries one of several boxes of coats to the Douglas Unified School District main office.
DOUGLAS — As the cooler temperatures start to arrive the Douglas Unified School District is working to make sure every child who is in need of a warm coat has one.
To help out with that effort the Douglas Fire Department made a stop at the DUSD main office on Friday, Dec. 9, and dropped off 145 coats to Superintendent Ana Samaniego and her staff.
“Douglas Fire was able to purchase and deliver the coats because of the generous donations we received from the public,” said Capt. Matt King, DFD public information officer. “Douglas Fire would like to thank everyone who stepped up and donated to help their fellow citizens. We are glad to help organize everything, but none of it would be possible without the help from the public. We can’t thank everyone enough.”
Samaniego said she appreciates the DFD assistance.
“We appreciate the Douglas Fire Department helping us out with this,” Samnaiego said. “We will hand out these jackets to kids who need it, at the middle school and elementary level. We’re very appreciative of this annual donation that helps the children of DUSD.”
“We still have the Toy and Food Drive going,” King said. “Anyone who would still like to help, is welcome to stop by the Douglas Fire Station at 1400 10th St. and donate anytime.”
The DFD will be holding a Stuff the Truck on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Douglas Walmart on Fifth Street. Items needed are more winter jackets, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items or monetary donations.
