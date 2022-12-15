DOUGLAS — As the cooler temperatures start to arrive the Douglas Unified School District is working to make sure every child who is in need of a warm coat has one.

To help out with that effort the Douglas Fire Department made a stop at the DUSD main office on Friday, Dec. 9, and dropped off 145 coats to Superintendent Ana Samaniego and her staff.

