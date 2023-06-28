DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department held its annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, June 24, where Jacob Ortega was named the Firefighter of the Year, Bryan Earnest the Paramedic of the Year and Manny Burquez the EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) of the Year.
The ceremony also recognized those individuals who have been with the department five, 10, 15 and 20 years as well as those who just completed their 12-month probationary period and became new paramedics. There was also a badge pinning ceremony for those new hires or who had been promoted last year and this year.
“Today we come together to honor the men and women of the Douglas Fire Department, community members and our families,” said , Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli in his welcoming remarks. “While we are here to recognize those in uniform we cannot go on without recognizing you, our families. The Douglas Fire Department is a large family consisting of past and present members, family and friends. Thank you for always supporting your loved ones. Thank you for all your sacrifices.”
Lomeli, who just celebrated his 23rd year with the DFD, said there are many traditions they must carry on as they learn “experience is truly priceless” and when it comes to being a firefighter that experience does not come easy.
“As first responders we are called to someone’s worst day and when something has gone terribly wrong,” he said. “Our purpose is to serve. We are here to serve our community and its citizens. Serving those who depend on us each and every day is our purpose. Our purpose is undoubtedly the most important thing we must always remember and pass on to future generations. We have and will continue to selflessly serve day in and day out, never expecting anything in return. Everyone in this room today is responsible in some way for making it possible for us to carry out our purpose.”
The chief thanked the men and women of the DFD for always striving for excellence; for serving with honor, for their integrity, accountability while always remaining humble.
Ortega joined the DFD five years ago and became a paramedic two years ago.
He said being named the Firefighter of the Year was a surprise.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “I became a firefighter so I could help make a difference in someone’s life. Working here has been such an amazing experience.”
“This prestigious honor is bestowed upon someone who exemplifies the finest qualities of honor, integrity, excellence, humility and accountability,” Lomeli said when announcing the award. “Their commitment to ongoing training and professional development has made them an invaluable asset to our department. Whether it’s honing their firefighting skills, advancing their medical expertise or mastering the latest techniques and equipment, they have consistently shown a commitment to excellence.
“(Ortega) has been an exceptional team player, fostering a spirit of unity and camaraderie amongst their fellow firefighters. They have led by example, inspiring others to rise to new heights of professionalism and dedication. Their willingness to lend a helping hand, offer guidance and support their fellow firefighters has made a significant impact on our department’s effectiveness and morale.
“They have selflessly dedicated themselves to the safety and wellbeing of our community and their impact will be felt for years to come. Your extraordinary service and selfless devotion to duty makes us extremely proud.”
Ernest is following in the footsteps of his father, Jack Ernest, a retired Bisbee firefighter who served for 38 years. He says following in his dads’ footsteps is the biggest honor of all for him as a son.
“I know I have some big shoes to fill,” he said.
Ernest joined the DFD seven years ago and has been a paramedic the past three years.
“Working there has been both a pleasure and an honor,” he said of the DFD.
Jack Ernest said he was not surprised when he heard his son was being honored as the Paramedic of the Year.
“I know how hard he works and the effort he puts in,” he said. “We are so proud of him.”
Jack recalled having Ernest help carry hoses when he was younger, and they were working on fires.
“He’s been around this since he was a child,” Jack said.
Burquez joined the DFD four years ago this October.
“I became a member of the fire department because I’ve always wanted to work as an EMT,” he said. “Ever since I was a little boy, I would imagine myself driving an ambulance, helping out people, saving people’s lives. This is such an honor not only for me but my family as well.”
Burquez says he likes his job because every day is an interesting day and you get to help someone out in a different way.
“This job pushes you to become better every day,” he said. “That’s my reward right there.”
The DFD presented the Citizen’s Award to Bruce Whetten of the Herald/Review, who has become a common site at many of their EMS calls.
Five-year service awards went to Ortega and Daniel Valenzuela; 10 years, Ricky Luna; 15 years, Capt. Jeremy Plyler; 20 years, Assistant Fire Chief Oscar Elias.
Lt. Andres Escojido and firefighter Israel Villalobos were recognized as DFD’s newest paramedics.
Firefighters Paulian Duran, Chris Skinner and Ruben Paco were recognized as the DFD’s newest firefighters now that their 12-month probation period is now complete.
Bag pinning ceremonies for those new hires or who received promotions in 2022 and 2023 were held for EMTs Crystal Romo and Jaquelyn Ballesteros and firefighters Villalobos and Eric Valenzuela; engineer Joel Gonzales; Capt. Matt King; Escojido and Capt. Gerry Romo.