DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department held its annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, June 24, where Jacob Ortega was named the Firefighter of the Year, Bryan Earnest the Paramedic of the Year and Manny Burquez the EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) of the Year.

The ceremony also recognized those individuals who have been with the department five, 10, 15 and 20 years as well as those who just completed their 12-month probationary period and became new paramedics. There was also a badge pinning ceremony for those new hires or who had been promoted last year and this year.

