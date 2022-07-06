DOUGLAS —Joe Alvarez’s last day as the assistant fire chief for the Douglas Fire Department was a memorable one.
Less than an hour before his official June 30 sendoff, a shed fire two blocks away triggered an all-out response from the DFD delaying Alvarez’s retirement after 21 years of service an estimated two hours.
Alvarez, along with fire chief Kevin Lomeli, responded to the area where they supervised the firefighters battling the hard to get to blaze that was burning in the backyard of an occupied residence and had the potential to threaten neighboring homes.
Firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze and kept it contained to the shed preventing any additional damage to adjacent properties.
Once back at the fire station, the U.S. flag that had been flying in front of the station was lowered, folded and presented to Alvarez along with his assistant chief’s helmet.
At 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, one last call was made over the department radio thanking assistant chief Alvarez for his 21 years of dedicated service to this community and officially sending him into retirement.
Alvarez admitted his last day was an emotional one, but the fire call also is a reminder how things can change at any given moment.
“That’s how this job is,” he said. “At times it can be very unpredictable. It was kind of surreal. On the call we focused on the task at hand, made sure we had the (house) occupants out, surveyed the scene and made sure we didn’t have any fire extension. Today wasn’t even a thought on that scene, it was business as usual.”
Alvarez says being a member of the DFD had been a lifelong dream of him; it just took a while for that dream to become a reality.
“As a kid, I knew I wanted to be a fireman,” he said. “When I was working at Phelps Dodge in New Mexico, we were laid off. I came to work for the city in public works for a year and saw there were opportunities. I went to school and started the EMT program. They tested and I was hired. It was pretty neat to finally be able to fulfill that childhood dream after all those years.”
During his time with the DFD, Alvarez worked under fire chiefs Richard Ross, Mario Novoa and Lomeli.
Alvarez and Ross are about to be reunited. Alvarez is gearing up to assist his former chief in teaching fire science at Douglas High School.
“This is an area I feel I can be of use because of my experience,” Alvarez said. “I want to inspire our local youth and show them that Douglas is a great place to live and a great place to work.”
Looking back on his career with the DFD Alvarez says there are many memories but two bittersweet memories that stands out
“The first one being at the end of my probation which happened to be Sept. 11, 2001,” he said. “I started Sept. 10, 2000, and I remember being on duty. We were coming off shift Sept. 11 (2001). That was the end of my probation and that’s when the attacks (on the twin towers) happened.
“From there it’s been history on how the fire service has changed and evolved.”
Alvarez said the second is when he was asked to join a task force with Sierra Vista and Fry (Fire Departments) to help assist that department in Prescott with their healing process and run EMS and fire calls for them when the Prescott 19 hotshot crew lost their lives.
“All in all, I have worked with some great people,” he said. “I’ve met some great people in this community. It’s been awesome. It drives that, Douglas is home.”
Alvarez almost had his career come to a premature end in October 2016 when he suffered a leg injury after falling through a hole in the floor of a residence that had a reported gas leak.
Fellow firefighters on scene were able to help Alvarez out of the hole he was in. He was removed from the building and treated at the scene before being flown to University Medical Center.
“It wasn’t significant enough to say it was a life-threatening injury, but it could have a career ending injury,” he said. “From that day on it was more like let’s make sure that doesn’t happen again. Let’s train, educate and talk about the failures of what happened. We always want to prevent any injuries that we can avoid. We want to make sure we all go home in one piece. It was more of a learning experience that I was able to turn it around.”
Alvarez says it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve this community.
“I want to thank my family both at home and here at the department, I wouldn’t have been able to last as long as I did without their support. It’s been a heck of a ride.”