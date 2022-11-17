DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department hosted an open house on Saturday, Nov. 12.
“The open house was a huge success,” Douglas fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said. “We estimate that just over 100 people attended. It’s a great way to engage and show the community that we appreciate all their support for our fire department. We’ve grown Fire Prevention Week into Fire Prevention Month, so this event allowed us to wrap up fire prevention and now we get ready for the Christmas season.
“This will be an annual event held in early November. Although over 100 people attended this year’s open house we hope to double or even triple that number next year.
“We have a lot of community support that we really appreciate.”
At the open house guests got to tour the station, ask questions of the firefighters, practice with a hose spraying water on a pretend fire, enjoy some free food and enjoy a jumping castle.
One of the highlights was the Go Team Therapy Dogs of Southern Arizona.
Parker, Rocket, Copper and Rocky all made an appearance and appeared to enjoy interacting and receiving pats on the back from the guests.
As the DFD was having its open house and Douglas celebrated Veterans Day, Lomeli made it a point to recognize one of his fire fighters, Engineer John Trujillo, who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan and earned two Purple Hearts during his 4½-year tour in the United States Marine Corps.
Trujillo said it was the 9/11 attacks that urged him to enlist, and he has no regrets.
“I was in high school when the towers fell,” he said. “I remember thinking I wanted to do something. My dad was a firefighter at the time, a retired firefighter from Sierra Vista fire. I saw all these people going off to war. I told my parents ‘if someone got to go, it might as well be me.’ ”
Trujillo said serving in the military is something he is glad he did.
“It was a job, something different,” he said.
“I made a lot of friends while serving. I felt this was a way to serve my country and help make a difference.”
After getting out of the military he enrolled in the EMT basic program at Cochise College. It was there he learned about an opening at the DFD through two other firefighters.
“I’ve been here now for 10½ years,” he said. “I’m from Sierra Vista but I have family here, my grandparents on my mother’s side are from here. I have a little bit of an extended family down here. It’s great serving this community. It’s an exciting job.
“You never know what’s going to happen next.”
Trujillo says he shies away from recognition but to see all the veterans honored on Veterans Day makes him proud and glad that he served.
“I didn’t do what I did for any kind of recognition,” he said. “I did it because our country was at war and wanted to help make a difference. I’m not a hero, I have a lot of dead friends who are heroes. I just went and did what I felt I needed to do.”
Lomeli announced that through Dec. 15 the DFD is hosting its Holiday Toy Drive and accepting donations of nonperishable food, jackets of any size and toys.
Donations can be delivered to the Douglas Fire Dept.,1400 E. 10th St., or call 520-417–7371 for information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone