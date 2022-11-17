DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department hosted an open house on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“The open house was a huge success,” Douglas fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said. “We estimate that just over 100 people attended. It’s a great way to engage and show the community that we appreciate all their support for our fire department. We’ve grown Fire Prevention Week into Fire Prevention Month, so this event allowed us to wrap up fire prevention and now we get ready for the Christmas season.

