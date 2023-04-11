DOUGLAS − Investigators from the Douglas Fire Department are looking into what may have ignited a structure fire in the 1000 block of 18th Street just off of A Avenue early Monday, April 10.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, the call came in at 4:53 a.m.
“We arrived within five minutes to find a residence well involved in fire with a second residence next door being threatened by the flames,” he said. “A hose line was placed to protect the threatened structure and fight the fire on the west side of the building. We were successful in preventing the second house from catching on fire or receiving any major damage.”
King said a second hose was used to attack the actual fire.
“We had the fire under control within 30 minutes, with all but a few hot spots out within an hour,” he said. “Crews remained on scene hitting small hotspots and cleaning up until 7:50 a.m. when our investigations team took over the scene.”
King said the DFD had one fire engine, its ladder truck, and one ambulance with seven personnel on scene at the height of the fire.
“We have no reported injuries to civilians or staff,” he said. “No one appears to be living at the house currently. We would like to thank DPD, the water department, APS and Southwest Gas for their assistance.”
