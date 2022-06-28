DOUGLAS — It was a time of celebration as the Douglas Fire Department held its awards recognition ceremony Saturday, June 26, where new badges were pinned, special awards were presented and a soon-to-be retired firefighter was honored.
Among the top awards given were the Firefighter of the Year and the Medal of Gallantry, which were presented toward the end of the ceremony attended by approximately 150 family members and friends.
Lt. Art Gillette, who has been with the DFD for more than 10 years, was named the Firefighter of the Year.
“This is a great honor; something I wasn’t expecting,” Gillette said. “I was totally caught off guard by this.”
Gillette said he takes great pride in doing his best to represent the DFD.
Firefighter Andres Escojido was presented with the Medal of Gallantry award for his efforts in assisting a Bisbee police officer in rescuing two women from a fully-engulfed house fire in Bisbee on April 22.
According to Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli, Escojido was returning to Douglas after completing his paramedic training in Sierra Vista when he came upon the fire.
“At this time there were no police or fire personnel on scene,” the chief said. “Firefighter Escojido made a U-turn, parked and dialed 911. While keeping a safe distance from the smoke and heat, firefighter Escojido began an exterior survey. Soon after, Bisbee police arrived. Firefighter Escojido informed them he believed there were possible occupants inside since he had observed two vehicles in the driveway.
“Over the radio the two officers were informed that two residents were trapped. Firefighter Escojido ran to the back of the house and found two females trapped inside. The gate was locked, and they could not get out. Firefighter Escojido, proceeded to break down the gate with the assistance of a police officer and assisted the occupants out of the back yard by shielding them from the smoke and heat with his body.
“Firefighter Escojido helped the occupants up the block and stayed with them until Bisbee paramedics arrived and treated them. We are extremely proud of firefighter Escojido’s bravery and actions and today we are honored to present firefighter Escojido with the Medal of Gallantry.”
According to Lomeli, the Medal of Gallantry is awarded to the firefighter who at great personal risk has been instrumental in rescuing and saving another from possible death or shows great initiative and capability.
“This is such an honor,” Escojido said. “I don’t know what it was about that day, I drove by, saw the fire and stopped to help since no one was there. I really appreciate them doing this. I didn’t do what I did for any kind of recognition. I’m just happy I was there and that they were saved.”
Lomeli said Saturday was a special day because for the first time in several years, they were able to gather as a department and celebrate with their families and friends.
“Today is a special day as we come together to celebrate our Douglas Fire Department,” the chief said. “I think everyone will agree it’s about time. At last, we can gather together as one. Today we celebrate newly hired members, promotions, achievements, years of service and special recognitions. There has been a lot of growth and change in many levels within our department the past few years.
“In the past four years alone there have been 14 promotions with approximately three additional promotions in the next few months. The past two and a half years have brought about many changes not only to our department operations but also our way of life.”
The chief said that the life of a firefighter comes with sacrifice that oftentimes goes unnoticed.
“The one sacrifice that is thought of is risking one’s life to save another,” he said. “There are so many other sacrifices, time away from loved ones, missed dinners with family, missed holidays, missed birthdays, missing your child’s first day of school, missing that special baseball or soccer game, or maybe, missed anniversaries. We try not to miss these special occasions but as we all know this job is very unpredictable, you just never know. Our lives can change from one minute to the next day that we serve.”
He said the families and loved ones are the ones who make it possible for the men and women of the DFD to serve, extending a heartfelt thank you to those in the department.
He asked his staff to stand and renew their oath after which 25 badges of promotion or new hires were presented. That was followed by the presentation of recognition certificates to those who have been with the DFD five, 10, 15 and 20-plus years.
Six special awards were handed out. Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez, whose official last day is June 30, was honored by the department. He was presented with a special retirement award and thanked for his 21 years of service. Oscar Elias was then introduced as the new assistant fire chief.
Dennis MacAvoy received the Citizen Award for his continued dedication and service to the DFD, John Trujillo was presented with the chaplains’ award and paramedic Christopher Escarcega was named the EMS Provider of the Year.
“I’m sure every past and present member of the DFD will say it is an honor to serve our community and it is an honor and privilege to say we are the Douglas Fire Department,” Lomeli said.