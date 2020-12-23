DOUGLAS — A report of smoke coming from multiple rooms at the Extended Stay Motel triggered a response from the Douglas Fire Department Saturday.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, the call came in around 6:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival a light smoke smell was present and upon investigation smoke was found throughout the attic of the northernmost building,” King said in an email. “Crews then began investigating to find a source of the smoke. Ultimately the source was isolated to the northwest end of the structure, in the attic; and it was mitigated.
“Douglas Fire would like to remind people that the safety features built into houses and businesses are there for a reason. This includes electrical breakers. If an electrical breaker activates or trips once it can be reset. If it continues to activate a larger problem is indicated and it should be left off. A licensed electrician should be called. As always, call 911 if there is a concern of a fire.”
Firefighters cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec 16, at 2:22 p.m. DFD received a report of a house in the 200 block of F Avenue with its roof on fire.
The DFD responded with a fire engine, a ladder truck, an ambulance and a chief’s vehicle.
“Upon arrival flames could be seen in the area of the chimney on the roof,” King said. “Crews went inside, accessed the chimney and extinguished the fire. The fire was confined to the area around the chimney.
“Douglas Fire would like to remind everyone to get their chimney cleaned before starting to use it each season, and to get periodic cleaning and maintenance done by a qualified person.”