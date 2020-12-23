DOUGLAS — After months of anticipation, the Douglas Fire Department finally has its brand new fire engine, as well as another truck that is being called a ladder tender truck.
The vehicles pulled into town with lights and sirens, driving down G Avenue before proceeding up 10th Street to the DFD Friday, Dec. 18.
The trucks had been in Phoenix getting equipped with radios, lights and other essential items. Over the next several days, as equipment arrives, the two vehicles will get the rest of the equipment installed before being put in full-time service.
“Just like everyone, we are experiencing some shipping delays,” Lt. Chris Escarcega said, adding items are being put on the trucks as they arrive. It is expected that both vehicles will be in service sometime in the next two weeks.
“We are so excited to be finally getting our new fire engine provided for by the $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds the city received earlier this year,” Dawn Prince, Douglas’ interim city manager, said. “This was a huge need for us to help ensure we can continue to provide the high level of fire protection services that our residents and surrounding communities expect.”
According to a press release issued by the DFD, the new fire truck, which will be called Engine 1, is a 2020 Pierce Saber. It seats six, carries 750 gallons of water and is rated to pump up to 1,500 gallons of water per minute. Not counting Ladder 1, which was purchased in 2011, this is the first new fire engine that Douglas fire has received since 2003.
“The difference is amazing,” Escarcega said after driving the engine back from Phoenix. “It handles and drives well. Plus, it has a lot of safety features that weren’t common, or even available, when the last engine was purchased.”
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, the ladder tender is a first for the DFD.
“Ladder tenders are designed to carry much of the same equipment that would be found with a traditional ladder company,” he said. “This includes tools for vehicle extrication and forcible entry. The ‘box’ of the ladder tender, the part which carries the equipment, was built specifically for Douglas fire by Royal. It was placed on a chassis the department already had which had been used as a wildland truck and then as a light rescue.”
“The ladder tender will be able to carry the same tools the light rescue did, but, because of the new configuration of the box, we can bring other items for other types of calls,” Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli added. “It was a great option for us to use a vehicle we already had, that was in great shape, and put a new back on it. It gives us increased ability at a reduced cost.”
The older engine will be kept in service for use at larger incidents that require more than one engine.
“We are extremely grateful for the continued support from City of Douglas mayor and council, city administration and our community,” Lomeli said. “With the additions to our fleet we are better equipped, enabling us to better serve our community keeping everyone safe.”