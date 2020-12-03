DFD’s Toys for Tots drive underway

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department is partnering with the Department of Economic Security and the Toys for Tots foundation in an effort to make the holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate in the community.
Due to COVID-19 concerns donated toys are being collected differently this year.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, the collection for Toys for Tots as well as the food drive has been underway for several weeks.
“We have received a few donations. We will continue to accept donations of nonperishable food items, new unwrapped toys and money through Dec. 7,” he said. “Checks are preferred and can be made out to the City of Douglas Food and Toy Drive.”
Any new and unwrapped toy is greatly appreciated and will be used as part of the Toys for Tots program, King added.
City leaders have announced the annual Douglas on Ice event will not be held this year and all toys collected will go directly to Toys for Tots.
“Due to precautions involving COVID-19, there will not be a Walmart drop off event (for Toys for Tots) this year,” King said. “Any donations can be brought to the fire station at 1400 10th St. or given to any firefighter from the City of Douglas Fire Department.”
King emphasized that applications are not being accepted at the Douglas Fire Department this year and those wanting to request toys should visit cochisecounty-az.toysfortots.org.
Those requesting food assistance should contact DES at 855-432-7587.
“We don’t know how many participants we will have this year,” King said. “We probably won’t know until the applications close. COVID-19 has changed a lot this year. However, the rest of the world’s problems don’t because of the pandemic. Food insecurity and poverty are often made worse with the pandemic. We at Douglas fire know that things look different this year, but the Douglas community is still the same good people that they have always been. We know that Douglas will help and pull together to make this toy and food drive a success, just like we have for over 20 years.”