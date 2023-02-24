DOUGLAS — In an effort to help the seniors at Douglas High School, the DHS Parent Teacher Student Organization hosted a bake auction on Monday, Feb. 13, in the DHS cafeteria.

According to Maria Trinta, president of the DHS PTSO, the event was a great success and $1,058 was raised.

