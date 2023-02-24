DOUGLAS — In an effort to help the seniors at Douglas High School, the DHS Parent Teacher Student Organization hosted a bake auction on Monday, Feb. 13, in the DHS cafeteria.
According to Maria Trinta, president of the DHS PTSO, the event was a great success and $1,058 was raised.
“All funds will be used to support the senior activities,” she said. “We want to thank the community who supported us by donating and purchasing baked goods. A special thank you to the NHS students who volunteered their time to support this special event. Thank you for helping us fulfill our mission to make a difference in our community.”
Trinta said the DHS PTSO is also asking for the community’s assistance with Project Graduation, a nationwide program that began in the 1970s when 12 Maine teens died in alcohol related accidents on graduation night.
“Project Graduation programs offer graduating seniors a drug and alcohol free party as a safe way to celebrate their important night and help prevent tragedy on the road,” a letter Trinta handed out to parents reads. “Douglas High School Project Graduation has been held every year since 1997 and has offered thousands of young adults a safe event to remember. The event will provide food, games, entertainment, gift drawings and a comfortable setting for our children to celebrate their accomplishments in a monitored, safe, drug-and-alcohol free environment.”
