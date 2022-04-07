The Douglas High DECA students who attended the state conference were, back row from left, Eduardo Anaya, Gilbert Rojas, advisor Horacio Delgado and Demian Nunez. Third row from left: Jose Baldenegro, Diego Luevano, Caleb Angulo and Alexando Galindo. Second row from left, Nicole Michel, Sophia Michel, Paula Lugo and advisor Lourdes Mora. Front row from left, Carolina Badilla, Kariely Pizarro-Tovar, Fatima Rodriguez and Montserrat Maxemin.
Horacio Delgado and Sophia Michel will represent DHS at the International DECA Conference in Atlanta in late April.
The Douglas High DECA students who attended the state conference were, back row from left, Eduardo Anaya, Gilbert Rojas, advisor Horacio Delgado and Demian Nunez. Third row from left: Jose Baldenegro, Diego Luevano, Caleb Angulo and Alexando Galindo. Second row from left, Nicole Michel, Sophia Michel, Paula Lugo and advisor Lourdes Mora. Front row from left, Carolina Badilla, Kariely Pizarro-Tovar, Fatima Rodriguez and Montserrat Maxemin.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School students attended the Distributive Education Clubs of America state conference in Phoenix Feb. 25-27.
According to Lourdes Mora, the club advisor at DHS, DECA is an international association of high school students studying marketing. Students competed in individual or team events against other DECA students from Arizona.
“Douglas will have two students representing Douglas High School at the International DECA conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in late April,” she said. “Horacio Delgado placed in Business Services Management and Sophia Michel placed in Personal Financial Literacy.”
Also attending the conference were Eduardo Anaya, Caleb Angulo, Carolina Badilla, Jose Baldenegro, Alexandro Galindo, Diego Luevano, Paola Lugo, Montserrat Maxemin, Nicole Michel, Demia Nunez, Kariely Pizarro-Tovar, and Fatima Rodriguez.