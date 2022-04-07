Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School students attended the Distributive Education Clubs of America state conference in Phoenix Feb. 25-27.

According to Lourdes Mora, the club advisor at DHS, DECA is an international association of high school students studying marketing. Students competed in individual or team events against other DECA students from Arizona.

“Douglas will have two students representing Douglas High School at the International DECA conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in late April,” she said. “Horacio Delgado placed in Business Services Management and Sophia Michel placed in Personal Financial Literacy.”

Also attending the conference were Eduardo Anaya, Caleb Angulo, Carolina Badilla, Jose Baldenegro, Alexandro Galindo, Diego Luevano, Paola Lugo, Montserrat Maxemin, Nicole Michel, Demia Nunez, Kariely Pizarro-Tovar, and Fatima Rodriguez.

Advisors attending were Gilbert Rojas and Mora.



