DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District board unanimously agreed to rename the football field at Armando de Lucas Stadium in honor of the former Bulldogs player Gib Dawson, who is considered a true legend in Douglas.
The approval came at a special Sept. 23 board meeting.
Dawson has been recognized on local, state and national levels, according to Ray Borane, president of the Douglas school board.
Dawson is considered to be the most famous athlete to graduate from Douglas High School. He was born in Bisbee, grew up in Douglas and attended DHS, graduating in 1949. He played halfback, punter and was the placekicker from 1945-48 for former DHS coaches Frank Sancet and Otis Coffey. Dawson twice landed All-State honors. His number 33 jersey was retired in 1979. He is the only former Bulldogs player to have that honor.
Dawson, who passed away in 2005, played football at the University of Texas at Austin, where he landed All-Southwest Conference honors in 1951 and 1953. He was selected as the College All-Stars Most Valuable Player in 1953 when the top college athletes played the world champion Detroit Lions in a preseason game. Dawson held numerous rushing, scoring and pass receiving records, many of which stood for more than 20 years.
After graduating from the University of Texas in 1953, Dawson played professional football for two years with the Green Bay Packers until drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a first lieutenant.
Dawson was later honored into the University of Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor, was recognized by Sports Illustrated as one of Arizona's 50 Greatest Athletes of all time and is the only Douglas player in the Arizona High School Football Hall of Fame.
“(Gib Dawson) was a legend in this town when I was growing up,” Borane said at the meeting. "People need to know that he was an outstanding track athlete as well, and he also played baseball. I think it’s important we recognize him in some way. I think this honor is well deserving.”
Hellas Construction, which recently installed the new synthetic turf at the stadium, said it has the ability to add his name to the field if desired.
“Right now we have no idea as to how much this is going to cost,” DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said. “It may be a little expensive. Once we have that information as to how much that is going to cost, we will bring that to the board.”
There was some question from the board about using a replica of Dawson’s actual signature, or going with block letters so people can clearly see the name. It was mutually agreed to proceed with block letters.
DUSD administrators said they will get to work on the project and hope to have the unveiling of the new name prior to a home football game later this season.
In other action, the board agreed to enter into a contract with Adolfson and Peterson Construction for the Douglas High School building addition project.
“We expect to begin construction on Monday (Sept. 27),” Samaniego announced.