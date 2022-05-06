DOUGLAS — As the school year comes to a close and with final exams just ahead, it was one last chance to relax and celebrate as Douglas High School held its annual Junior-Senior Prom outdoors Saturday.
The event was held on the front lawn of DHS for the second straight year. The relocation paid off as a reported 400 students, up from 150 last year, attended the dance, providing them with a memorable evening.
The theme of this year’s prom was “Greek Mythology,” and while the official outdoor decorating did not begin until Friday morning, the behind-the-scenes work began weeks ago.
COVID-19 forced the event to be held outdoors last year, setting a trend future classes are likely to follow. The restrictions that were in place last year were lifted, allowing the dance to be held in a more relaxed environment with no face coverings or social distancing.
The highlight of the evening came around 10 p.m. when seniors Adalberto “Cheezy” Valencia and Venecia Torres were crowned king and queen.
Valencia said he wasn’t really surprised about being selected while Torres said she was very surprised.
“Being my last prom, this is something I will never forget,” Torres said.
Both seniors said they were happy with the prom and how everything came together.
“It was nice,” Valencia said. “I’m glad they had it outdoors again.”
Valentina Moreno, the junior class president, said it had been stressful leading up to the dance but seeing all the smiles and everyone dancing, laughing and having a good time made it all worthwhile.
“My heart is so full tonight you can’t imagine,” she said. “I am so grateful to everyone that helped put this together. The front here looks so much better than I ever expected. Everyone that is here tonight made this an incredible experience. We’ve been looking forward to this event since freshman year and to see everyone all dressed up and having fun is truly amazing.”
DHS Principal Melissa Rodriguez was impressed with how the front lawn was transformed.
“I’m thinking next year we will have it in the back where our new addition will be,” she said. “Imagine how nice that would be?”