dhs skills usa

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

DOUGLAS — Six Douglas High School students, along with their advisor Andrea Barallardos, will be in Atlanta June 19-23 competing in the national SkillsUSA competition.

Barallardos teaches physics and engineering at DHS. In April she was named Cochise County’s Teacher of the Year and was named the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year in April.

