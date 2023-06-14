DOUGLAS — Six Douglas High School students, along with their advisor Andrea Barallardos, will be in Atlanta June 19-23 competing in the national SkillsUSA competition.
Barallardos teaches physics and engineering at DHS. In April she was named Cochise County’s Teacher of the Year and was named the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year in April.
She was recently informed she is the Region 5 National Advisor of the Year which includes the western United States, Barallardos said. She is one of five advisors competing for national honors. Her interview for the national competition takes place the same week her students will be competing in Atlanta.
Barallardos’ students attended a SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Phoenix in April and won the Gold Chapter of Excellence and the Model of Excellence as well as the Jefferson Award for being the highest scoring chapter this year.
“We won a gold in mobile robotics and robotics and automation technology as well as a silver in robotics and automation technology and a silver and bronze in technical drafting,” Barallardos said.
One of her students, junior Christopher Duarte, was elected a state officer, a first for Douglas High School.
“I don’t know what position he’s going to hold yet,” Barallardos said. “This is something they decide amongst themselves. It’s a pretty big achievement for him because it was very competitive this year. This is my first time having one of my students achieve state officer status.”
Barallardos remembers going to her first state competition and seeing opposing schools winning all these awards.
“And I thought one day that’s going to be us,” she said. “We’re going to be up there winning these awards. This past year we were that school.”
Barallardos said the Jefferson Award is prestigious.
“It means we are the highest chapter in the state based on our chapter excellence application and all the activities that we’ve done,” she said. “Every year we try to raise the bar for the kids in our chapter and I feel we’ve done that especially this year.”
At nationals, DHS students will compete in Robotics and Automation Technology.
“That includes using an industrial robot,” she said. “They have to know how to program it, how to run the PLC (programmable logic controller) and how to wire it with all the sensors and use it. There is also a quality control camera on there they have to know how to wire and use.”
Barallardos said there will be other Arizona schools in other competitions at nationals.
“It’s a big event,” she said. “A lot of schools will be there. Going to be a busy week for us.”
Barallardos said the way she gets her students to accomplish so much is by generating momentum.
“I’m just a naturally competitive person,” she said. “I create goals every year. I tell my kids if you don’t have a goal, you kind of wander aimlessly and do things day to day without any kind of end point. Every year I try to make my goals higher. That’s what I also do for my students. With success comes sacrifice.”
Barallardos said she does what she does because she likes it.
“It doesn’t feel like work,” she said. “I choose to do these things for my kids and I have a supportive husband that understands that I like to do these things for my kids. While other teachers are going to be enjoying their summer off I’m going to be doing stuff for my students to be successful.”
Barallardos said Principal Melissa Rodriguez and Albert Young, the CTE director at DHS, will accompany the students to Atlanta.
“I’m excited for them to see what an impact these kids are actually making all the way to the national level, not just here in Douglas and Arizona,” she said.
To get into Barallardos’ class at DHS a student has to be a sophomore, junior or senior.
“It’s limited because I only have two classes for three levels,” she said. “I currently have 45 students in my two classes. Twenty-five competed at state, six are going on to nationals.”