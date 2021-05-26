DOUGLAS — Douglas High School will have four graduation commencement ceremonies Friday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
The first ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and according to Douglas High School Principal Randy Walker, will be for the top 5% of the DHS class of 2021 and for those students whose last names begin with A through D.
The second ceremony, scheduled for 12:30 p.m., will be for students who last names begin with E through L; the third session, scheduled for 2 p.m., will be for the M-Q group and the final commencement, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., will be for those students whose last names begin with R through Z.
Each ceremony will have approximately 80 students. Each graduate will be allowed four guests to sit with them on the field. All guests must arrive with the graduate in order to be allowed access to the stadium. Face coverings are required for everyone and enforcement of the face covering policy will be enforced.
Sanitation procedures will occur between each session. There will be a mandatory graduation practice on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The soon-to-be Douglas High School graduates had their traditional senior walk Monday, during which they visited each of the schools in the district. Dressed in their caps and gowns, they walked through the halls of each school one last time while getting congratulations and well wishes from students and staff at each school.
Pamela Duarte is this year’s valedictorian; Johanna Maria Hernandez is the salutatorian.
Duarte is the daughter of Pablo and Pamela Duarte of Douglas. She has been offered academic scholarships to Rice University in Houston as well as the University of Southern California. Pamela has decided to accept the scholarship to Rice, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in public health.
Duarte says ever since she can remember she has aspired to be her class valedictorian.
“My family has inspired me the most, specifically my parents and siblings who provided me with unconditional support towards all my endeavors,” she said. “They understood from a young age that I had huge goals, and they dealt with all the times of self-doubt, and continued to push me to continue. Most importantly, they instilled in me a hard work ethic and taught me to always try to succeed with my passions.”
Duarte shared a special memory of her time at DHS.
“My sophomore year, one of the kindest teachers at the high school, Mr. (Mark) Contreras, baked me a cake for my birthday,” she said. “We took it to class, and celebrated with all my classmates, which is a memory I will always cherish. Also, any time spent in Mrs. (Andrea) Barallardos, Mrs. (Banca) Hernandez and Ms. (Martha) Alonso’s class were always the best times.”
Over the years Duarte has been involved in HOSA-Future Health Professionals (vice-president, three years), Cochise County Youth Health Coalition (four years), National Honors Society (president, two years), Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (National Youth Ambassador, one year) and Douglas Run/Walk for the Cure (two years).
Hernandez is the daughter of Luis and Bianca Hernandez of Douglas.
“After graduating from Douglas High School, I plan on furthering my education at New Mexico State University in pursuit of a psychology degree with an emphasis in experimental psychology,” she said.
Hernandez says her mother has been one of her biggest supporters in helping her achieve this goal.
“She was my support system as well as my motivator,” Johanna said. “Being as successful as I am today would never have been possible without her encouragement to persevere.”
Johanna mentioned special memories at DHS.
“While high school is full of events where special memories are made, my prominent memories of my time at Douglas High School were cultivated in the classroom,” Hernandez said, “I cannot choose just one day in particular. Every day was memorable because I had the opportunity to meet amazing, diverse people who I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Hernandez has been involved in Student Council, Class of 2021; DHS Chapter of National Honor Society; track and field; and Gay and Straight Alliance.
Both Duarte and Hernandez admit these past two years have been unlike anything they ever could have imagined.
“Attending school was definitely an adjustment for me,” Duarte said. “I like school because I love learning but I also missed hanging out with my friends. It was different not being able to be in front of the teacher asking questions. Eventually it was a matter of adapting and eventually I understood how I had to adapt my schedule and it became easier.”
Hernandez said she enjoyed spending time with her teachers and developing that one-on-one relationship with them but COVID took that away.
“It was hard having that same kind of connection through virtual learning,” she said. “It was also definitely a struggle in the social aspect of it. Many of us didn’t go out as much as we had before. In terms of education, it was a learning experience both in and out of the classroom. My senior year was not at all like how I expected it to be. I was looking forward to letting loose and enjoying these past couple of months. Once COVID-19 hit, that all changed.”
Duarte said despite the obstacles she is proud she was able to maintain her grade-point average and achieve something she has been dreaming about since she was a child.
“I owe a lot to my teachers,” she said. “They have been really helpful and supportive of me and my goals. I’d also like to thank my parents, my sisters and other family members who have been there for me over the years.”
Hernandez adds that she is proud she was able to maintain her GPA throughout and wanted to thank her parents and teachers who have always been there for her.
Both Duarte and Hernandez said while they are looking toward the future, they will always look back with fond memories of their time at Douglas High School and the memories that were made along the way.