DOUGLAS — After being forced to cancel its prom last year, officials at Douglas High School have announced there will be a prom this year.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 8, from 7-10 p.m. on the front lawn at Douglas High School.
According to Ceferino Gilig, junior class sponsor at DHS, the theme this year is “Graceful Grove.”
Attendance will be limited to 150 students only. Tickets price is $25 for the first 100; $30 for the last 50 tickets.
Safety measures will be observed. All participants will be required to wear a face covering and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Students can reserve or buy tickets on April 19-30. More information about how to reserve/buy tickets will be posted in the class of 2022 Instagram account and the DHS Facebook page.