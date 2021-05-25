DOUGLAS — An estimated 275-300 hardbound copies of old Douglas Dispatch issues, some dating back to 1935, were recently turned over to the Douglas Historical Society.
According to Debbie Marple, Director of Human Resources for Wick Communications, who helped facilitate the relocation of the books to the historical society from Sierra Vista, where they had been stored since the Douglas Dispatch office closed last year, the books are on permanent loan to the historical society.
“The Wick family feels it's important to keep the archive copies with the community whenever possible,” a statement from Wick reads. “In some cases, the content contained within those pages exists nowhere else. By having those records on permanent loan and to know they are safe in the hands of the community they represent is very gratifying to us.”
Mario Novoa, president of the Douglas Historical Society, along with members Mark Romo and Joel Camacho, were on hand to meet the truck when it recently delivered the five fully stacked carts of books to the Douglas Public Library on 10th Street, where the books are being temporarily stored.
“We’re going to be transferring them over to shelving units so we can archive them by year,” Novoa said. “We want to work with the library to see if we can set up some kind of plexiglass display so the community can view some of the old articles without having to touch them.”
Romo said when he learned the books were going to be relocated back to the main office headquarters in Sierra Vista after the Douglas Dispatch closed its office on 11th Street he began making calls and sending emails to the corporate office to see what could be done to get the books back to Douglas.
“I wanted to make sure we had the bound Dispatch papers back here in Douglas,” he said. “We hope to eventually have them displayed where people can see them. We’d like to thank Wick Communications for allowing us to bring these old papers back to Douglas. We felt strongly that we needed the books here and not in some other location. It means a lot to us and to the museum. We’d also like to thank the city of Douglas for allowing us to store the books here until we can find a more permanent place for them.”
Novoa stated the Douglas Williams House is in the process of being upgraded and storing them there would have been difficult.
“Now that we have the books back here in Douglas we can work towards finding a better location for them so they can be viewed by anyone wanting to see them,” he said. “We really appreciate the Wick family for working with us to get these books back in Douglas where we feel they belong.”