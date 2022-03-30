DOUGLAS — Four days of intense filming for the mini film “Divided Desert”, being produced and directed by former Douglas resident Fransua Durazo, wrapped up Monday.
Durazo, his film crew and cast headed back to California where they will finish production. A release date for the film will be announced.
Filming, some of which went into the early morning hours, began Friday and continued Saturday, Sunday and Monday at various locations outside Douglas. Several students from Douglas High School’s film class were brought in as volunteers to gain experience on putting a film together.
Durazo said there are 16 scenes in the movie with another six to seven being added throughout the filming.
Divided Desert is a 25-to-30-minute border film that reveals the risks immigrants take crossing the desert as they evade patrols in search of their coyote.
According to the film’s website, the synopsis of the movie reveals that when plans to get picked up by an American smuggler are disrupted by the Border Patrol, Mexican couple Elena, 29, played by Belen Oyola-Rebaza and Mateo, 31, played by Michael Delgado, are rerouted further into high mountains ranges covered in mesquite and cactuses, a long journey through a dark and desolate terrain. As they cross paths of other migrants they encounter the external elements of border crossing, which illuminate the border crisis from many perspectives.
Soon their worn-out, flimsy shoes are no match for the thorny dry sand that pierces foam. The hostile desert puts their relationship and loyalty to the test when arguments intensify and secrets get revealed causing a moral dilemma, as life and death situations force quick decision making, including the coyote herself who evade patrols and risks her freedom to go into the desert to find them.
“ ‘Divided Desert,’ in short, is about a revelation that comes out organically in the present action of the story, which escalates the film and raises the stakes,” the website reads. “It is where sacrifice and hope meet an unforgiving terrain.”
This is Delgado’s and Rebaza’s first trip to Southern Arizona. They have read Durazo’s script, talked with people who have had interaction with the coyotes and even made a trip to the wall, seeing it from both the U.S. and Mexico side.
“I saw Fransua’s ‘Divided Desert on a casting network and being a new actor, I figured why not audition for the role of Mateo,” he said. “I’m Hispanic, and I have family members that crossed the border illegally a long time ago, and I thought it would be perfect for me to connect with that role and relate to what they went through when they came here. For me to grasp even just a little bit of it is important to me because it’s my people, my blood.”
Rebaza, who is married, a mother of two children ages 10 and 4 and lives in Los Angeles, admits it’s tough being away from her husband and kids. While she enjoyed her visit to Douglas, she was eager to get back to her family.
“As a mom and an actress there is a lot of arrangement I have to do before I can do something like this,” she said. “My mom flew in from Iowa City, and my husband took off today from work. I’m so fortunate I have the support of my family to leave and do something that I love.”
Belen said as soon as she read Fransua’s script, she knew this was a role she wanted.
During Sunday’s shoot with the hot sun beaming down on the cast, Rebaza found some shade under some mesquite not realizing at the time what she was doing was actually something the coyotes and their human cargo do when crossing the desert, waiting for cooler temps before continuing on their journey.
“Coming to Douglas has been such an amazing experience,” she said. “The people here are so friendly. It’s been amazing to actually see the wall, the desert and experience just a little bit of what these people experience trying to get over here. I will never forget this experience.”
Delgado was able to briefly visit Tombstone and Bisbee and was amazed by the beauty and history each city offers.
“This has been such an amazing opportunity,” he said. “I really got in touch with what these people went through even though it was just a small bit.”
Both actors said they were impressed with Durazo, his attention to detail and what he has brought to this film.
“He has an amazing vision,” Delgado said. “He is super creative and super talented. It’s been a pleasure working with him on this film.”