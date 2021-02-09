DOUGLAS — Officials with the Douglas Little League are trying to decide whether or not to have a Little League baseball season this year.
A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Douglas Little League field located at 17th Street and Estrella Ave.
A new board will be elected that night after which the start of the 2021 baseball season for Douglas will be discussed.
“If we do not have enough volunteers to run the league this year Douglas will not have another baseball season,” outgoing president Robert Rodriguez said.