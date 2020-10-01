DOUGLAS — After taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Douglas Merchants Association (DMA) has resumed its monthly meetings.
The group has met twice in the past week trying to decide whether or not it will have a Street Fair this year.
“Our mission is to promote individual businesses, provide support for the owners, and actively support the stabilization and revitalization of the downtown area,” President Ida Pedrego said. “The group was organized about three years ago and has met the second Tuesday of every month at the Government Building.”
Susan Kramer is the vice president; Cornelia Munoz, secretary and Michael Gutierrez is the treasurer.
Pedrego states the DMA has more and there are more than 30 members.
“Although the coronavirus has made it impossible for us to meet as a group for the last six months, a member has attended city council meetings and addressed concerns,” Pedrego said. “DMA members have met with the acting city manager to address the miss-connect among/with the community, merchants, and city hall. (We have) discussed ways to communicate with residents that are a combination of social media and written paper to address the different ways of dispersing information.”
Pedrego added the merchants have been instrumental with the development of the visitor’s packet, the bi-monthly tours sponsored by the city, and the local merchants flier.
“The DMA offers decals created by Lawana Diffie and designed by Canvas Prints,” Pedrego noted. “It is a decal of a Bulldog with the words ‘This business is locally owned.’ In conjunction with the City the DMA has sponsored three G Avenue Street Fairs that have gotten better each time it has occurred. Another one was planned for August of this year that had to be postponed until further notice. Throughout the coronavirus our group has dispersed information about the PPP loans and any pertinent information received from the city. The group has been active in promoting workshops for entrepreneurs, customer service, and starting up a new business.”
Anyone interested in joining the DMA may contact Pedrego at her store Illusions, located at 929 N. G Avenue in Douglas or call (520) 364-6331.