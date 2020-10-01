DOC makes generous donation to DFD

DOUGLAS — Over the years the Arizona Department of Corrections Douglas Rehabilitation and Reentry program north of Douglas has made significant donations to various local charities.
This past summer, another generous donation was made by Tony De La Torre, the Douglas Prison Complex’s Fundraiser Liaison, who presented a check for $4,062 to the Douglas Fire Department to benefit the City of Douglas Food and Toy Drive. The donation was made possible from a fundraiser that was held at the Mohave Unit of the Department of Corrections Douglas Complex.
According to Norma Galindo the event coordinator for the DFD, the Douglas, Food and Toy Drive is a program that provides local children and families with the opportunity to have a happy holiday season by providing food baskets, and toys.
“On behalf of the Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli and Assistant Fire Chief Joe Alvarez, we would like to thank the Arizona Department of Corrections for the donation and also thank Tony de la Torre, fundraiser liaison, case manager for organizing the present and prior fundraising events,” Galindo said.