DOUGLAS − Douglas Little League’s two District 8 champions and its one state champion All-Star team will be recognized at the Douglas City Council meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the council chambers at city hall.

Douglas Little League’s 8-10 baseball and softball All-Star teams won the District 8 championship while the intermediate All-Stars won the state championship and went on to finish in the top four at the Western Regional baseball tournament in Nogales. Both of Douglas’ losses at the tournament were to Hawaii, which played for the U.S. championship Saturday, losing to Tampa, Florida, 4-3.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?