DOUGLAS − Douglas Little League’s two District 8 champions and its one state champion All-Star team will be recognized at the Douglas City Council meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the council chambers at city hall.
Douglas Little League’s 8-10 baseball and softball All-Star teams won the District 8 championship while the intermediate All-Stars won the state championship and went on to finish in the top four at the Western Regional baseball tournament in Nogales. Both of Douglas’ losses at the tournament were to Hawaii, which played for the U.S. championship Saturday, losing to Tampa, Florida, 4-3.
Mayor Donald Huish will read two proclamations at the meeting, one designating Aug. 7 Purple Heart Day in Douglas and the other designating Friday, Sept. 1, as Gib Dawson Day in Douglas.
The football field at Armando De Lucas Stadium will officially be named Gib Dawson Field that day. That evening Douglas hosts Bisbee in the traditional game for The Pick.
Also on the agenda is a resolution calling for the authorization of $8,170,000 in funding from the state of Arizona authorizing the entry into an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the connector road from State Route 80 to the new commercial port of entry west of Douglas. The IGA with the state of Arizona will allow this funding to be used in furtherance of this project.
Also coming before the council is the execution of a donation acceptance agreement for the donation of 80 acres of land to the General Services Administration for the new commercial port of entry.
“The donation acceptance agreement solidifies the city’s commitment to bring the new commercial port of entry to fruition further allowing the construction of the facility to continue to be on track with a projected 2028 start date,” background information on this item reads.
A resolution authorizing the execution of a service agreement between the city of Douglas and Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization in the amount of $20,000 to be used in the transit program to maintain services for elderly and disabled individuals in Douglas and the surrounding community.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone