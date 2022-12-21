With Scott Babicky in the background, Danny Verdugo, the American Legion Fred Hilburn post commander, presents Letty Quinonez with a certificate of appreciation at the American Legion Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Friday, Dec. 16.
With Scott Babicky in the background, Danny Verdugo, the American Legion Fred Hilburn post commander, presents Letty Quinonez with a certificate of appreciation at the American Legion Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Friday, Dec. 16.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
From left, Nancie Ames of St. Vincent de Paul receives a $1,500 donation from Scott Babicky and Danny Verdugo of the Douglas American Legion Fred Hilburn Post Dec. 16.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
From left, Carl Moldrem of the Douglas ARC receives a $1,500 donation from Scott Babicky and Danny Verdugo of the Douglas American Legion Fred Hilburn Post Dec. 16.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Jessica Aguayo shows off her volunteer appreciation certificate she received from Scott Babicky.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Danny Verdugo, right, commander of the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 in Douglas, presents Scott Babicky with a special certificate thanking him for helping the American Legion in Douglas.
DOUGLAS — Douglas’ American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 recognized the volunteers who helped them out this year and presented two $1,500 donations at an appreciation dinner Friday, Dec. 16, at the post’s home on G Avenue.
The Douglas ARC and the Douglas St. Vincent de Paul were presented with checks from Scott Babicky and Danny Verdugo, the local legion commander.
Babicky and Verdugo also presented 25 certificates of appreciation to volunteers who helped out in some capacity.
“Volunteers are the backbone of the American Legion,” Babicky said. “Without them we don’t exist. It’s because of them we are able to give back to the community the way we did tonight.”
Babicky said the money that was donated Friday to the Douglas ARC and the St. Vincent de Paul was raised through the Monday night hamburger sales, Taco Tuesday and the Friday night dinners the legion hosts each week.
‘It feels good to know we are able to help out two worthwhile organizations in our community,” he said.
Carl Moldrem of the Douglas ARC was on hand to receive the check from Babicky and Verdugo.
“I don’t think it’s any secret how generous the people in the city of Douglas are,” he said. “We really want to thank Scotty for the hard work that he does and puts forth a good hard honest effort.”
Moldrem said this donation was very timely.
“We just recently got notified by the Cochise County Health Inspector we need to put in a new hand washing station in our kitchen and paint the floor,” he said. “This money is going to go to good use for that.”
Nancie Ames, president of the St. Vincent de Paul in Douglas said she is always happy to help the American Legion however she can.
“The American Legion is such a great organization,” she said. “They do so much for the community. We’ve enjoyed working with them to put on our Thanksgiving dinner. This donation is such a nice surprise. We’ll use it for our food program. It’s nice to know because of their food sales were able to make this donation. We’ll put it in our food program and give it right back to the community.”
Before the program concluded Verdugo presented Babicky with a special award commending him for all the hard work he does to keep the American Legion going. The presentation resulted in a standing ovation from those in attendance.
“Thank you all for supporting us,” Babicky said. “We look forward to 2023.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone