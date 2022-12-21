DOUGLAS — Douglas’ American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 recognized the volunteers who helped them out this year and presented two $1,500 donations at an appreciation dinner Friday, Dec. 16, at the post’s home on G Avenue.

The Douglas ARC and the Douglas St. Vincent de Paul were presented with checks from Scott Babicky and Danny Verdugo, the local legion commander.

