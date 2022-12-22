DOUGLAS — The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 along with the Tailgaterz Truck Club of Douglas was out and about Sunday, Dec. 18, dropping off Christmas gifts to eight local families, hoping to provide some holiday cheer.

According to Scott Babicky, one of the organizers for the event, the first year the legion helped just one family, the next year it was four, last year five and this year eight.

