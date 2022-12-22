In his wish list to Santa, Ian Pervaiz said he wanted a bike but if that wasn't possible, he wanted a parvo shot for his dog Booker because "I love him so much." Booker got his parvo shot and Ian got his bike.
Jose Angel Quijada Chavez and Juan Carlos Chavez greet Santa as he shows up to their home bearing gifts Sunday, Dec. 18.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Kids, from left, brothers Carlos and Jacob Banuett and Ian Pervaiz get a picture taken with Santa and the Grinch after they dropped off Christmas gifts to their home Dec. 18.
Photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Felipe Bernal, left and Carlos Tapia, of the Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club, load presents.
Santa and the Grinch were on hand Sunday distributing gifts to eight local families.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Volunteers from the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post in Douglas and the Tailgaterz Truck Club gather prior to taking off from the American Legion Sunday.
DOUGLAS — The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 along with the Tailgaterz Truck Club of Douglas was out and about Sunday, Dec. 18, dropping off Christmas gifts to eight local families, hoping to provide some holiday cheer.
According to Scott Babicky, one of the organizers for the event, the first year the legion helped just one family, the next year it was four, last year five and this year eight.
“I’m glad we were able to do this again this year,” Babicky said. “It’s nice helping families in need during the holidays, seeing the look on the kids face is priceless.”
Babicky said the Douglas Unified School District, Norma Galindo with Arizona@Work, the Tailgaterz, and several other organizations provided names of families that needed some assistance this year.
Each child in those families wrote down a list of things they wanted for Christmas. American Legion members studied the lists deciding who they could and could not help out.
The two organizations then went out and bought the Christmas gifts trying their best to fill every list.
Eleven-year-old Ian Pervaiz of Douglas said he wanted a bike for Christmas but if the bike wasn’t possible, he wanted a parvo shot for his dog, Booker, “because I love him so much.”
Ian was given both gifts, including a few extra for his compassion toward his beloved pet, who received his parvo shot on Monday.
“Thank you,” he said with a big smile on his face as the group left his house Sunday.
Babicky said he gets so much joy out of helping others out for Christmas. This all started, he said, in the mid 1990s when a vending company he was working with at the time provided chips to the Miracle on 34th Street event in Tucson.
“One kid came up and asked for two hot dogs,” Babicky said. “He took one and stuck it in his pocket. I asked him why he did that? He said it was dinner later. That’s when I realized there are some people who need some extra help over the holidays. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces is my Christmas.”
Babicky said the Legion and Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club have been working together for five years, beginning with the late Louie Montes de Oca and now with Carlos Tapia, president of the Douglas Tailgaterz.
“We’ve assisted the American Legion with other projects several years before,” Tapia said. “A lot of our members are veterans, which is another reason why we do it.”
