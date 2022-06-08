Douglas Arc begins new business venture

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Arc is on the verge of opening a new business in Douglas.
John Vaughn, executive director of the Douglas Arc, announced that his group opened a thrift store located at 1346 N. San Antonio Ave. inside the Food City Plaza.
The group promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We needed someplace to grow,” he said. “We have some people on our yard crew that are aging out and are in their 60s. They can still work, but not do a 20-year-old man’s job in the hot sun. We began looking at what we could do and came up with this idea.”
Vaughn had been looking at other locations and saw some that had some possibilities, but one day while driving through the Food City Plaza he drove past the location they will soon be occupying. The rent was reasonable, so they went with it.
He said his group did not get a special rate.
Nancie Ames, president of the St. Vincent de Paul on G Avenue and the Douglas Arc, said even though this store may compete with St. Vincent de Paul, she supports the idea of opening a thrift store that will allow the older Douglas Arc clients to continue working.
“The board is extremely supportive of this,” she said. “We think it’s a great opportunity. We want to keep people active and engaged and this is another way for us to do that, especially with our older workers. We thought it would be a great way for us to keep them active and involved. We’re looking forward to seeing this be very successful.
“(St. Vincent de Paul) is an established thrift store. This is on the other side of town from where we are. There are several other thrift stores in Douglas as well, so I really don’t see it as competition. I see it as another resource for the community. We’re looking forward to having this organization and business open up.”
Vaughn has been busy purchasing display racks and recently attended an estate sale where he bought a large amount of items that will be used to help open the store.
Much like St. Vincent, Arc will be accepting donations of clothes and other items that are in good condition.
It will not have a drop box; people can bring donations by the store during business hours.
“We will not be accepting any mattresses because of Arizona law,” Vaughn said. “Bed frames, headboards, clothing, furniture yes but not mattresses.”
Vaughn is hoping to open the store July 1. It will be open Monday through Friday with store hours possibly being 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Douglas Arc has been open since 1958. In the early 1980s it went from doing ceramics and pottery to yard work, adding Meals on Wheels for Bisbee, Douglas and Elfrida.
“We teach and train people with disabilities in all areas of life,” Vaughn said. “Currently we have about 45 clients ranging in age from straight out of high school to their early 70s.”