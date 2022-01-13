Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − The Douglas ARC annual employee recognition dinner that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

John Vaughn, the new executive director at Douglas ARC, said they will attempt to hold the dinner sometime in the coming months.

Vaughn said no decision has yet been made regarding the Mother’s Day Cake Auction which is scheduled for Sunday, May 8.

