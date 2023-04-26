DOUGLAS − The Douglas ARC held its annual prom Saturday, April 24, at the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11.

Special-needs individuals from Douglas as well as surrounding communities were invited to attend the dance which, included music from Ralph Robles of Black Crown Entertainment and finger foods that were provided by DARC and some of the parents.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?