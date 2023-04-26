DOUGLAS − The Douglas ARC held its annual prom Saturday, April 24, at the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11.
Special-needs individuals from Douglas as well as surrounding communities were invited to attend the dance which, included music from Ralph Robles of Black Crown Entertainment and finger foods that were provided by DARC and some of the parents.
John Vaughn, DARC executive director, and Letty Garcia, who planned the event, said 65 people attended the three-hour dance.
Garcia has been organizing this dance for the past 11 years. The past three years the dance has not taken place due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Garcia, this all started when Joanie Fitzhugh, a special-education teacher at Douglas High School; Ginny Molina’ and herself got together after hearing that kids would go to the regular prom and not enjoy themselves.
“They felt left out,” she said “because nobody would dance with them. They would come to us in tears.
“I felt so bad for them. A prom is supposed to be something very special, very exciting. That’s how this idea came about. Some of the people we had here had already graduated but may have never been to a prom.”
Vaughn and Garcia said the enjoyment they got Saturday from seeing all the smiles was priceless.
“This was their dance, we just wanted them to come and have fun,” she said.
Vaughn said Scott Babicky donated the American Legion’s back room for the dance, Robles donated his time as DJ, Mary Anderson of Anderson Photography donated the pictures she took of those at the dance and the parents donated the food.
“All we did was provide the start-up food,” Garcia said.
Garcia said there was not a prom king and queen selected because in her opinion, “they were all kings and queens.”
